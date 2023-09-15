In this week’s episode of The Game Informer Show, the crew breaks down our Lies of P review and discusses why the game is much more than a Bloodborne clone. Afterward, Blake talks about why he likes Armored Core VI and also why the hesitations from our cover story still ring true. Lastly, we chat about the games that continue to bring us joy: Fortnite and Nour: Play With Your Food.

Watch The Podcast Here:

Follow us on social media: Alex Van Aken (@itsVanAken), Kyle Hilliard (@KyleMHilliard), Blake Hester (@MetallicaIsRad), Wesley LeBlanc (@LeBlancWes)

The Game Informer Show is a weekly gaming podcast covering the latest video game news, industry topics, exclusive reveals, and reviews. Join host Alex Van Aken every Thursday to chat about your favorite games – past and present – with Game Informer staff, developers, and special guests from around the industry. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or your favorite podcast app.

Matt Storm, the freelance audio editor for The Game Informer Show, edited this episode. Matt is an experienced podcast host and producer who’s been speaking into a microphone for over a decade. You should listen to Matt’s shows like the “Fun” And Games Podcast and Reignite, a BioWare-focused podcast.

The Game Informer Show – Podcast Timestamps:

00:00:00 – Intro

00:05:17 – Lies of P Review

00:24:58 – Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

00:38:02 – Croc Talk

00:42:44 – Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

00:51:50 – Nour: Play With Your Food

01:03:27 – Housekeeping