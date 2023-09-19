Lies of P is now available on Game Pass just a tiny bit earlier than originally planned.

It was scheduled to hit Game Pass as a day one release tomorrow, but Xbox’s VP of games marketing Aaron Greenberg confirmed in a post on X/Twitter a couple of hours ago that it’s now available on the service.

The release, though, has been a little confusing. The release date was largely marketed as Sept. 19, but it hit Xbox consoles and Steam this morning. The PlayStation version, however, is still scheduled to release tomorrow (or rather, midnight tonight).

Wake up, P 🦋 Battle for survival in a dark retelling of the classic Pinocchio tale. Lies of P launches tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mE07PQYUWJ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 18, 2023

Of course, plenty have already gotten their hands on Lies of P, with those who ordered the Deluxe Edition getting access on Sept. 15. Basically, maybe release dates have been the real lie all along.

Lies of P is a dark take on Pinocchio, where the player steps into the shoes of “P, a puppet created by Geppetto, in the plagued city of Krat where you must navigate a web of lies and secrets and fight deadly puppets.”

IGN gave the game an 8/10, with Travis Northup writing in his review that it “might not branch out particularly far from its soulslike inspiration, but like a marionette controlled by a skilled puppet master, it plays the part extremely well in a wonderfully dark fantasy world.”

Alex Stedman is a Senior News Editor with IGN, overseeing entertainment reporting. When she’s not writing or editing, you can find her reading fantasy novels or playing Dungeons & Dragons.