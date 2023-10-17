Lies of P has sold one million copies since going on sale last month, publisher Neowiz has said.

Round8 Studio’s well-received soulslike launched on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, PC via Steam, and Mac via the Mac App Store on September 18. It reimagines the classic fairy tale of Pinocchio in the Bloodborne style.

IGN’s Lies of P review returned an 8/10. We said: “Lies of P might not branch out particularly far from its soulslike inspiration, but it plays the part extremely well.” Lies of P has a “very positive” user review rating on Steam too.

“This incredible milestone for Lies of P proves the potential of Korean console games on the global stage,” said Seungchul Kim, co-CEO of Neowiz. “The Lies of P project was a challenging endeavor for Neowiz and Round8 Studio and we take great pride in what we achieved with this title.”

Given the success of Lies of P, thoughts turn to the possibility of DLC and a sequel. Earlier this month, IGN reported on a job listing for a quest planner role for a Lies of P DLC, with one of the bullet points on the listing directly stating that the DLC is in development. At the time, Neowiz told IGN it did not have an official statement regarding upcoming DLC for Lies of P, however, the studio said it “will be providing a roadmap of the contents planned for Lies of P as soon as it is ready”.

Spoilers of Lies of P are ahead

Lies of P Screenshots

Lies of P includes a clear hint at either upcoming DLC or a sequel. A post-credits scene shows the ruby shoes worn by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz. An unnamed character says: “When I return, I will find her. For sure. Another key of ours. Dorothy.”

In today’s announcement Jiwon Choi, Director for Lies of P, teased more to come: “The reception has been incredible so far, and we are beyond thankful that over one million players have already embarked on their journey through Krat. Likewise, we are excited for what the future holds for Lies of P, and can’t wait to share more when the time is right.”

If you’re currently playing through the game, be sure to check out IGN’s Lies of P walkthrough.

Wesley is the UK News Editor for IGN. Find him on Twitter at @wyp100. You can reach Wesley at [email protected] or confidentially at [email protected].