Bloodborne was widely hailed as a masterpiece upon its release in 2015, and its reputation has only grown since then. While that’s partially because people keep finding new things to love about FromSoftware’s arguable masterpiece, Bloodborne’s almost mythical modern status can also be attributed to its relatively limited availability. To this day, Bloodborne remains a PlayStation 4 exclusive (with PS5 compatibility) that has yet to receive even a proper next-gen remaster. You can’t play it on Xbox and you can’t even play it on PC where so many PlayStation (and FromSoftware games) are otherwise available to arguably the Soulslike genre’s most enthusiastic audience.

Why haven’t we gotten a Bloodborne remaster or remake? There’s never been an official answer to that question, but the rumors regarding that potential project have been remarkably consistent. Basically, reports suggest that FromSoftware is simply too busy working on new games to find the time to develop a Bloodborne remaster or remake themselves. Furthermore, Bloodborne’s complicated (some say “sloppy”) code would need a lot of love from its original developers if it was going to be ported to a new platform, which rules out simply giving the project to another studio. Basically, the people involved with Bloodborne’s creation have largely moved on despite the fact that Bloodborne‘s fans clearly have not.

That’s not a bad thing, but it is a somewhat sad realization. It’s great that FromSoftware is always looking towards the future at a time when so many other studios are content with regularly resurrecting past projects for relatively quick cash-ins. It’s unfortunate that one of the greatest games of the PS4 generation remains largely limited to that generation despite so many pleas for a better option.

Though not everyone will see Lies of P as that better option (nor should they), it is still an option. In the eight years since Bloodborne’s release, we’ve seen fan remakes/ports of Bloodborne, numerous incredible Soulslike experiences, and even some smaller titles that invoke an aspect of Bloodborne in some way. What we haven’t seen is a developer with the budget and talent needed to produce a Bloodborne-like experience actually do so.

Why is that? At a time when countless modern games follow one formula or another, a studio following in Bloodborne’s footsteps shouldn’t be a surprise. If anything, I’m shocked that a develpor hasn’t produced a more obviously Bloodborne-like experience sooner than this, and I’m thrilled that somebody decided to do so rather than continue to wait for an official Bloodborne project or join the requests that we all leave the memories alone. The fear of being compared to a game like Bloodborne in terms of either quality or even a presumed lack of creativity will always be there. Yet, at a time when it’s pretty clear we’re not getting any official Bloodborne follow-up anytime soon (if ever), the opportunity to create something meaningful in that void also remains shockingly present.

That’s exactly what Lies of P does. You don’t have to brush aside the Bloodborne similarities (they are certainly there), but you also shouldn’t dismiss the things that make Lies of P more than a tribute. It emphasizes blocks over dodges in a way that truly rewards you for perfect timing and pattern memorization. It features an extensive upgrade system complete with a weapon crafting system that I would love to see in future FromSoftware games. It incorporates a rather brilliant “lying” mechanic that gives you more choices in the game’s narrative (or at least the equally vital illusion of that choice), as well as a weapon durability system that is somehow more thrilling than frustrating. Even those graphics that seem to invoke the most Bloodborne comparisons soon prove to be the vehicle for a brilliantly crafted world filled with top-tier enemy designs and stunning, visually-driven narrative touches that eventually reveal so many of the ideas that make this game special and worthwhile.