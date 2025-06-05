Life aboard Greenpeace’s legendary Rainbow Warrior isn’t quite like your average cruise or cargo ship. While this iconic vessel is known for its bold environmental missions, what happens behind the scenes is a blend of seafaring tradition, quirky customs and a tight-knit community spirit all fighting for a better, greener future.

As we cross the Tasman Sea for our latest campaign tour, here are a few lesser-known facts about life on board:

1. When the Seas Get Rough, We Hold Our Meetings on the Back Helideck

Yes — when the weather turns and the ship starts to roll, we don’t huddle below deck. Instead, we head out to the open-air helideck at the back of the ship. It’s the most stable spot on board in heavy seas, and the cool air helps settle any queasy stomachs. Picture a group of campaigners trying to stay upright, briefing each other with the Tasman Sea as our backdrop. It’s raw, refreshing, and it’s the best way to keep down breakfast.

2. The Top Deck is Called ‘Monkey Island’

Every ship has its lingo, and on the Rainbow Warrior, the topmost deck above the bridge is known as Monkey Island. It’s a small space next to the soaring, iconic Warrior sails – and it also offers one of the best lookout spots on board. From whale sightings to boat-spotting, it’s where you’ll find crew on watch or taking in the endless horizon. The name might sound cheeky, but up there it’s all business when it comes to navigation.

3. Our Team Comes from All Walks of Life — and All Kinds of Skills

You might expect a crew of lifelong sailors and environmental scientists, but the Rainbow Warrior family is far more diverse than that. Our team comes from every corner of the world and every kind of background – from cooks and carpenters to campaigners, photographers, engineers, and doctors. At any given moment, you could be eating dinner in the mess with someone who can fix a diesel engine, build a bookshelf, or bake sourdough from scratch. It’s a floating community of skills, stories, and a shared love of the earth – with some artistic flair to boot.

4. On Sundays, the Campaign Team Takes Over the Galley

Sundays are special aboard the Rainbow Warrior. It’s the one day of the week where the crew get a day off and the campaign team takes over the galley (the ship’s kitchen) and cooks brunch for everyone. It’s a small gesture of appreciation and a chance for us to swap campaign reports for chopping boards. It’s a tradition that turns the galley into a buzzing hive of activity, complete with dubious Spotify playlists.

5. Downtime Means Guitars, Hammocks, and Movie Nights

Life on board is very busy, but it isn’t all campaign planning and marine navigation. In our downtime, the team unwind in their own ways. There’s a communal guitar that makes the rounds, a hammock is hung on the back deck in sunny conditions, and puzzles and board games are brought out from underneath the benches in the lounge to while away the quieter hours. And at the end of a long day, the team often gathers for a movie night, setting up a projector in the conference room that’s tucked in next to the humming engine room. Just don’t request A Perfect Storm…

The Rainbow Warrior is more than a ship – it’s a symbol of activism, resilience, and community. Behind the iconic campaigns and daring actions is a crew of everyday people with extraordinary skills and a shared goal to protect our Earth to nurture life in all its diversity. So next time you spot the Warrior in a local harbour or the headlines, you’ll know a few of the stories from life below those decks.