Defenders of the Social Security Administration on Friday blasted acting Commissioner Leland Dudeks’ threat to shut down the agency in response to a federal judge cutting off the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to SSA data.

U.S. District Judge Ellen Hollander wrote Thursday that “the DOGE team is essentially engaged in a fishing expedition at SSA.” She issued a temporary restraining order targeting affiliates of the government-gutting entity created by Republican President Donald Trump and led by Big Tech CEO Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet.

While the advocacy and labor groups behind the lawsuit celebrated the order from Hollander—who was appointed to the District of Maryland by former President Barack Obama—Dudek responded to the ruling with a threat to shut down the agency entirely.

“My anti-fraud team would be DOGE affiliates. My IT staff would be DOGE affiliates,” Dudek told Bloomberg. “As it stands, I will follow it exactly and terminate access by all SSA employees to our IT systems.”

“Now, like a child who didn’t get his way, he is threatening to shut down Social Security.”

Dudek—who is leading the SSA until the U.S. Senate decides whether to confirm Trump’s nominee, former Fiserv CEO Frank Bisignano—said he would ask the judge to immediately clarify her order, adding: “Really, I want to turn it off and let the courts figure out how they want to run a federal agency.”

Lee Saunders, president of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME)—which filed the suit with the Alliance for Retired Americans and the American Federation of Teachers—said in a Friday statement that “for almost 90 years, Social Security has never missed a paycheck—but 60 days into this administration, Social Security is now on the brink.”

“Acting Commissioner Leland Dudek has proven again that he is in way over his head, compromising the privacy of millions of Americans, shutting down services that senior citizens rely on, and planning debilitating layoffs, all in service to Elon Musk’s lies,” he continued. “Now, like a child who didn’t get his way, he is threatening to shut down Social Security. Rather than comply with a lawful court order, he wants to see millions of families, retirees, and disabled individuals go hungry, suffer, and potentially lose their homes all to curry favor with anti-worker billionaires. It’s despicable.”

“Even for this administration, this is a new low. Project 2025 didn’t dare mention Social Security, but we always knew they would put it on the table,” he added, citing a Heritage Foundation-led blueprint for remaking the government. “We’ve fought back efforts by anti-union extremists and billionaires to privatize and gut Social Security before, and we’ll do it again. Workers paid into this program; it belongs to us.”

Groups that are not part of the case also took aim at Dudek on Friday. Max Richtman, president and CEO of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare, called the threat “to hold hostage” the earned benefits of over 70 million people “inexcusable” and “yet another example of the Trump administration’s hostility to American seniors.”

“Dudek is throwing a temper tantrum—claiming that if DOGE can’t access American’s data, neither can anyone else,” he said. “No one in the federal government has the breadth of access to data that Elon Musk has demanded. Social Security employees’ access is compartmentalized and only made available on a ‘need-to-know’ basis, and those with access to the data go through rigorous screening, training, and are subject to fines and/or jail time for violating this policy.”

Richtman asserted that “Musk’s continued effort to justify his actions by doubling down on thoroughly debunked claims of ‘massive fraud’ at SSA are being laid bare as a mere pretext for acquiring every American’s personal information—which could then be used as weapons against anyone who disagrees with the Trump administration’s actions.”

Nancy Altman, president of Social Security Works, declared that “Dudek’s leadership has been the darkest in Social Security’s nearly 90-year history. He has sown chaos and destruction… His highest loyalty is to Elon Musk and Donald Trump, not to the beneficiaries that the agency is meant to serve. Singlehandedly, he has taken the security out of Social Security.”

“Members of Congress who remain silent are complicit. The Trump-nominated commissioner, who will have his confirmation hearing next week, is no better. In fact, he proudly calls himself ‘a DOGE person,'” she warned of Bisignano.

“Every member of Congress, Republicans and Democrats alike, must condemn the destruction of our Social Security system and demand that the Trump administration follow Judge Hollander’s order,” Altman added. “They must make it clear that no president—even one who thinks he is a king—can shut down our Social Security system.”