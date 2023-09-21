Ahead of Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, which we just learned will be released in January, Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) Studio will release Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Announced in September, The Man Who Erased His Name stars longtime Yakuza series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu and focuses on his life after Yakuza 6: The Song of Life before he appears in Infinite Wealth. And now, thanks to Xbox’s 2023 Tokyo Game Show broadcast, we know we’ll be hanging with Kiryu on Xbox Game Pass on the game’s November 9 launch day.

The Man Who Erased His Name will also hit Windows PC as part of Xbox’s PC Game Pass program on day one as well.

Alongside this news, RGG Studio revealed that Like A Dragon: Ishin!, a Yakuza spin-off entry that hit PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 in 2013 in Japan (but never came to the West), will hit Game Pass later this year on both Xbox and Windows PC.

