Netflix K-drama Like Flowers in Sand is nearing its end. The 12-episode series recently shared the trailer of episode 11, teasing Jang Dong-Yoon’s Baek-Du and Lee Joo-Myoung’s Du-Sik’s investigation reaching its final destination.

In episode 10, Du-Sik learns that the culprit, who likely killed Chil-Seong and was involved in her father’s case, is someone from the town. The ending shows Jin-Soo and Seok-Hee finding out that Yu-Gyeong is Du-Sik.

The trailer for the upcoming episode features the two childhood friends joining forces to catch the culprit. It hints at the investigation coming to an end.

Like Flowers in Sand episode 11 trailer: Jang Dong-Yoon & Lee Joo-Myoung learn that the culprit is someone they know

Like Flowers in Sand episode 11 trailer begins with a resident informing Seok-Hee that she saw someone near the crime scene. Baek-Du (Jang Dong-Yoon) finds it difficult to believe that the culprit might be someone they know.

He says, “It just feels strange. The person who did such a horrible thing is someone I know.” Du-Sik comes up with a solution to find the criminal. Meanwhile, Mi-Ran reveals her real identity to the townspeople. She is Joo Cheol-Yong, the daughter of the wrestler who died 20 years ago. One of the suspects in his death was Du-Sik’s father, and therefore, they left town when Du-Sik was young.

The trailer ends with Lee Joo-Myoung’s Du-Sik asking herself why she is here. This likely hints at her feelings towards Baek-Du and her desire not to leave the town again.

Like Flowers in Sand episode 11 will air on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 9 p.m. KST on ENA. The K-drama also streams on Netflix. On Thursday, January 25, 2024, the finale of the series will be released.