During her show on Wednesday, CNN anchor Erin Burnett fact-checked President Donald Trump’s statement declaring himself a “fiscal hawk.”

“I’m a fiscal hawk. I’m a bigger fiscal hawk. There’s nobody like me as a fiscal,” Trump told reporters on Capitol Hill on Monday.

Reacting to the president’s remarks, Burnett said: “It is worth reminding everyone that Trump added more to the U.S. debt in his term first term than any president. One term in U.S. history nearly double what Biden added. Those are facts, and they’re important.”

“When someone is going to call themselves a fiscal hawk, that’s false. but Trump and the White House are betting that if they say something, people will believe it,” she continued.

She then played White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt’s comment during a White House press briefing. When asked by a reporter if the president is okay with the bill adding to the deficit, Leavitt said: “This bill does not add to the deficit.”

“That is also false,” Burnett said. According to the official CBO analysis, which I mentioned, Trump’s bill will add $3.8 trillion to the U.S. deficit, which is nearly as much as Biden added over four years of his entire term. And doing it now in one fell swoop.”

The CNN host also mocked the fact that Republicans have named the bill the “Big Beautiful Bill Act.”

Burnett said, “Well, it’s big and it’s not so beautiful. In a nod to Trump’s wishes, the Republicans in Congress even named it the ‘One Big Beautiful Bill Act.’

“It’s like we’re in kindergarten,” she said.

Watch the video below or at this link.