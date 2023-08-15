Lil Baby has started a “logne forgiveness” program as part of his joint partnership with AXE bodyspray and aims to give guys a better way to spend money on premium colognes.

On Tuesday (August 15), AXE and Lil Baby issued a landmark initiative forgiving thousands of dollars of “(co)logne debt.” The “Logne Forgiveness program” will be included on AXE’s “Logne Forgiveness” TikTok posts for a chance at direct Cash App payments to help refund the cost of their old cologne and buy the new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection.

Launching on AXE’s TikTok this week, ‘Logne Forgiveness will be a three-week campaign where AXE fans simply need to drop their Cash App in the comments on the ‘Logne Forgiveness posts for a chance to win up to a $150 refund.

“One thing I’ve learned is that your price tag doesn’t define your worth,” said Lil Baby. “Y’all can smell just as fine with the new AXE and keep building your cash in the meantime. That’s how you do it when you’re the GOAT.”

The latest partnership comes after the rapper announced back in My that he had teamed up with the fragrance company for his own special product, Golden Manga.

In related news, Lil Baby believes that female rappers are currently running the rap game – recently shouting out Nicki Minaj in particular as the G.O.A.T.

The Atlanta rapper made the comments alongside Rylo during an episode of Complex’s G.O.A.T. Talk last month, and when asked to name his greatest of all time female rapper, he didn’t hesitate to bring up Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki Minaj for sure,” Baby replied, to which Rylo said: “I agree with that.”

“There’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now,” Baby continued. “Females are running the game right now.”

Lil Baby’s love of Nicki Minaj should come as no surprise considering he and the Pinkprint rapper linked up for the song “Do We Have a Problem?” and Nicki admitted prior to its release last February that Baby “bodied” her on her own track.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” Minaj said on Instagram Live at the time. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that… Lil Baby, he might have… ummm… he might have got me!

“But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it.”