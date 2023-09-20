Lil Baby and Blueface have added more fuel to their brewing beef by trading shots on social media.

Long-simmering tension between the pair boiled over last week when the Atlanta rapper dissed his Los Angeles counterpart on an unreleased song that he debuted during a nightclub appearance, prompting Blueface to fire back on a new track of his own.

“Put a hunnit up a million times, fuck is a blueface?” Baby rapped on the aforementioned song.

On “Baby Momma Drama,” which dropped on Monday (September 18), Blueface hit back with: “Lil Baby thought he knew me [laughs]/ How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?/ Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie/ You n-ggas really industry, I am really in the streets.”

The “Thotiana” rapper appeared to be referencing photos that went viral this past summer of Lil Baby being awkwardly hugged from behind by sports mogul Michael Rubin at his Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday (September 19), Lil Baby seemingly addressed Blueface’s slanderous lyrics by writing: “Whooo? Y’all stop playing [face with steam from nose emoji].”

Hours later, Blueface appeared to respond by writing in a tweet of his own: “You know who [devil face emoji].”

Whooo? Y’all stop playing 😤 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) September 19, 2023

You know who 😈 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) September 20, 2023

The pair’s rift began in February when Blueface confronted his then-girlfriend Chrisean Rock on Instagram Live over a conversation she had with Lil Baby at a party.

“I think you be letting too many rap n-ggas be in your face,” Blue told Chrisean when the topic of them potentially breaking up came up in conversation.

He then quizzed his Crazy In Love co-star about a photo he has of a rapper all up in her face, which she confirmed was Lil Baby. Rock was adamant their conversation was “innocent” and they simply spoke about “work,” but Blueface wasn’t buying it.

“[He told me] I got potential,” Chrisean said, to which Blueface replied: “Potential to what? Fuck him?”

related news Blueface Aired Out By Girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis After Meeting His & Chrisean Rock’s Child September 18, 2023

Rock continued to attempt to convince her boyfriend that nothing happened between her and the My Turn rapper by describing their chat as an “empowerment conversation,” but the interrogation persisted.

“Y’all had an empowerment conversation at 5 a.m?” Blueface replied with a look of disbelief on his face. “With him all up in your face like this? He damn near up in my face, cuz!”

He continued: “He wanna fuck me too? Cuh wanna fuck me? Any n-gga in your face is in my face … It makes no sense … It sounds crazy.”

The drama intensified when Blueface leaked an alleged text exchange between Chrisean Rock and Lil Baby, in which the latter wrote that he’s simply a “big brother” figure and was confused about rumors that he had slid into her DMs.

“Met my bitch one time talm bout he ‘big brother,’” Blueface sneered while sharing the screenshot on Twitter. “You ain’t no son to me the truth could never be a dis…I run this shit on sy be mad if you want to bitch post my messages I’m bleeding anything come thru my Territory without checking In welcome to death row.”

The Los Angeles native also claimed that Lil Baby had unknowingly texted his phone, not Chrisean’s, writing: “Ain’t even have to go thru the fone rock gave cuz my number he been texting me the whole time.”