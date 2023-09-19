Lil Baby has one less fan after upsetting someone who paid to see him at a club over the weekend.

In a video posted to Instagram on Saturday (September 16), the P4L rapper can be seen standing in a crowded Tampa, Florida club just an arm’s reach away from the fan who was filming. As the fan yells, “Lil Baby!” a few times, he eventually responds by saying, “Stop touching me.” The recording ends shortly after.

In the caption, the fan wrote, “Yall can have @lilbaby i mean i respect ppl privacy but im a fan i just was fanned out at the moment & i paid for front row seats at his concert and vip at the after party for this?! i thought he was humble but ‘dont touch me’ is wildddddddd! He lost my support.”

You can view the clip below.

It’s been quite the month for Lil Baby, whose Memphis concert earlier this month saw a shooting that left a man in critical condition — which happened to be the late Young Dolph‘s cousin, CEO Jizzle.

Multiple videos surfaced online showing the Memphis artist in the hospital, hooked up to a machine with bloody bandages on his chest and torso area. In one video, he said regardless of how he may look, he wants people to “pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder.”

In another video, CEO Jizzle declared that no “fuck boy” was going to take him out and for the blogs to stop posting him because “imma dog” and “this shit concrete” referring to his body’s ability to absorb gun shots.

There were additional videos that appeared online, which showed the moment the shooting happened, along with CEO Jizzle being wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

In a social media post, the Memphis Police Department revealed that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum.

Lil Baby was headlining a concert at the arena as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

The Quality Control rapper took to Twitter the following day to explain why he couldn’t finish his performance and told attendees they should expect reimbursement for the purchase price of their tickets.

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis, Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho,” he wrote.