Lil Baby took a few unseasoned dice players to the cleaners recently, wrist checking his competition as he collected all the cash on the table.

The clip circulated on Monday night (August 7), as the “Drip Too Hard rapper and his 4PF artist Rylo Rodriguez took on a few people at a dice game.

Baby kept trying to get his opponents to put up $10,000 – but no one was able to match him. “It cost $10,000 to talk to me,” he told those gambling with him, before letting them off and telling them they could buy in for $5,000.

Then he pivoted to jewelry. “Put your watch down,” Lil Baby suggested to one of the players. Check out the clip below.

Lil Baby cleans fans out during dice game: “It cost $10K to talk to me” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/4iyHGgC6VM — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 8, 2023

In related news, Lil Baby believes that female rappers are currently running the rap game – recently shouting out Nicki Minaj in particular as the G.O.A.T.

The Atlanta rapper made the comments alongside Rylo during an episode of Complex’s G.O.A.T. Talk last month, and when asked to name his greatest of all time female rapper, he didn’t hesitate to bring up Nicki Minaj.

“Nicki Minaj for sure,” Baby replied, to which Rylo said: “I agree with that.”

“There’s like crazy, crazy female artists right now,” Baby continued. “Females are running the game right now.”

Female rappers have been on a tear these past few years, with Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Latto, Coi Leray, Cardi B, City Girls, Scar Lip and numerous others making big moves for women in Hip Hop.

Lil Baby’s love of Nicki Minaj should come as no surprise considering he and the Pinkprint rapper inked up for the song “Do We Have a Problem?” and Nicki admitted prior to its release last February that Baby “bodied” her on her own track.

“First of all, I want to just say shout out to Lil Baby,” Minaj said on Instagram Live at the time. “Y’all know I always keep it real about verses and all of that… Lil Baby, he might have… ummm… he might have got me!

“But listen, the point is: Lil Baby went super-duper hard — pause — and it’s so refreshing to see people still care about that type of stuff. I still care about it.”

She continued: “I don’t think people didn’t know Lil Baby was nice, but I will say that he pleasantly surprises me all the time. This particular record was just another moment when you could just tell the difference when somebody knows they’re here for a long time.

“The way he pushed himself and his pen, I loved it. He bodied, bodied, bodied. Shout out to him for just being dope and down to earth and sweet. All of that.”