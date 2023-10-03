Lil Baby has cleared up Blueface‘s claim that he once tried to hook up with Chrisean Rock.

The Atlanta rapper took to X on Monday (October 2) to distance himself from Rock, clarifying that he’s never hit on her and he only ever “told her some real shit” at a party.

“I ain’t with the trolling shit !” he wrote. “I be laughing at certain shit but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that !

“I seen her at a party an told her some real shit she know I never tried to talk to her ! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like [annoyed face emoji]. Thanks !”

I ain’t with the trolling shit ! I be laughing at certain shit but Aite now stop playing I ain’t never tried to talk to no mf chrisean !! Please stop attaching my name to that ! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

I seen her at a party an told her some real shit she know I never tried to talk to her ! I know I bring attention but chrisean even trolling about a child an stuff is too far !! Like 😒 — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

Thanks ! — Lil Baby (@lilbaby4PF) October 2, 2023

Lil Baby’s comments arrived shortly after Chrisean Rock mentioned him on X. The reality star called him “a real one” in response to Blueface taunting her by praising her sister Tesheki, with whom she’s been at odds with in recent months.

Tesehki a real one — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 2, 2023

lil Baby a real one — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Chrisean Rock quickly responded to Lil Baby’s tweets, saying she was grateful that he “cleared the air.”

“See he finally said it,” she wrote. “FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me.

“I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a n-gga n won’t be believe me about anything . He was to quiet after he said “real shit!” After blue posted he was done being mean to me.

“N-gga fuck me taking it far THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW U AINT THE FATHER . But blueface start saying u was the father just to hurt me. I’m just happy you finally speaking up cuz he won’t let me live after tht day I met you at the party.”

See he finally said it …FACTS TOLD YALLL I BEEN ATTACHED TO HIS NAME BECAUSE MY BABY DADDY INSECURE ASF TOLD YALL .. someone tell blue he can stop trolling me https://t.co/F5nVw5Djhk — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

I’m done trolling I just needed lil baby to clear the air cuz my BABY DADDY GAVE ME HELL over a nigga n won’t be believe me about anything . He was to quiet after he said “real shit!” After blue posted he was done being mean to me . — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Nigga fuck me taking it far THE WHOLE WORLD KNOW U AINT THE FATHER . But blueface start saying u was the father just to hurt me. I’m just happy you finally speaking up cuz he won’t let me live after tht day I met you at the party. https://t.co/dJ4k4Oce3s — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Chrisean Rock went on to claim that Blueface posting a graphic photo of their son’s genitals on social media due to his issues with Lil Baby.

“Like come on bro wen my innocent baby was posted by his father his whole private area was on twitter ! BUT GUESSS WHO name WAS IN THE fucking CAPTION ‘lil baby,’” she said. “I just needed bro to clear the fucking air befor something else happenslike I’m starting to feel like nobody hear me.

related news Lil Baby & Blueface Continue To Trade Jabs After Dissing Each Other On Wax September 20, 2023

“Nobody ain’t catching what’s happening bro y’all want me to act like dis shit ain’t messing with me fr.

“Blue u post my son dick on behalf of lil baby n-gga I’m fucking disgusted asf . Some body needs beat ya body or u needs go tf to jail bro.”

Like come on bro wen my innocent baby was posted by his father his whole private area was on twitter ! BUT GUESSS WHO name WAS IN THE fucking CAPTION “lil baby” 😓 I just needed bro to clear the fucking air befor something else happenslike I’m starting to feel like nobody hear me — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Nobody ain’t catching what’s happening bro y’all want me to act like dis shit ain’t messing with me fr. — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Blue u post my son dick on behalf of lil baby nigga I’m fucking disgusted asf . Some body needs beat ya body or u needs go tf to jail bro — ChriseanRock (@ChriseanMalone) October 2, 2023

Blueface’s issues with Lil Baby began in February after the 4PF boss met Chrisean Rock at NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During an Instagram Live, Rock claimed that Baby told her she had “potential,” to which Blueface responded: “Potential to what? Fuck him?”

Since then, Blueface and Lil Baby have taken jabs at each other in songs and on social media, with the “Thotiana” rapper most recently bringing up his name in posts about his son’s hernia.

“This what my son dick look like an she worried about me an lil baby cock like bih get our son cock right then do what you want,” he wrote underneath a photo of the child’s swollen genitals.