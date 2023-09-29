The Lil Baby concert shooting suspect — revealed to be Kevin Young — has also been revealed to be a former colleague of his victim’s.

Fox 13 is reporting that Young — who is also a member of the Rich & Ruthless Gang — was arrested on Wednesday (September 27), and charged with a wide sundry of offenses, including reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon and a felony weapon.

Young, who also is a rapper who goes by Kato2tymes, has a long rap sheet that includes an arrest for first-degree murder in 2017 and an arrest for aggravated assault in 2019.

Check out the video Young did with his victim — CEO Jizzle — below.

Lil Baby’s Memphis show ended in tragedy after a shooting broke out inside the arena, critically injuring one attendee — which happened to be the late Young Dolph‘s cousin, CEO Jizzle.

Multiple videos surfaced online showing the Memphis artist in the hospital, hooked up to a machine with bloody bandages on his chest and torso area. In one video, he said regardless of how he may look, he wants people to “pray for me, but pray for the oppos 10x harder.”

In another video, CEO Jizzle declared that no “fuck boy” was going to take him out and for the blogs to stop posting him because “imma dog” and “this shit concrete” referring to his body’s ability to absorb gun shots.

There were additional videos that appeared online which showed the moment the shooting happened along with CEO Jizzle being wheeled out of the venue on a stretcher.

In a social media post, the Memphis Police Department revealed that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum.

On September 8, the Quality Control rapper broke his silence about the shooting on Twitter, where he explained why he couldn’t finish performing on September 7, and that attendees should expect reimbursement for the purchase price of their tickets.

“Unfortunately I Couldn’t Perform Last Night In Memphis, Ima Make Sure Everybody Gets A Refund Tho,” he wrote.

Lil Baby was headlining a concert at the arena as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

“One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition,” the post read. “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this shooting.”

According to WREG-TV, Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage to safety following the shooting.

Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a melee breaking out at the side of the stage during Baby’s performance before one shot can be heard being fired.

Additional footage, filmed sometime later, shows the victim being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher.

Though Lil Baby didn’t immediately address the incident, GloRilla reacted to the incident on Instagram Live as she hurriedly left the FedEx Forum.

“What the fuck, cuz?! These folks just got they gun in the fucking arena, fool… insane,” she said. “Yes y’all, Memphis is ghetto as fuck. We’ve been on the tour this whole fucking time and today they wanna fucking shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”