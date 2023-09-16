Lil Baby’s concert in Memphis last week ended in gunfire leaving one person shot, but he has already made a speedy recovery and is now working his way off bedrest.

CEO Jizzle, who also happens to be Young Dolph’s cousin, shared a health update to his Instagram Story on Saturday (September 16). Just a little over a week after the incident, he is back on his feet as seen in the early-morning clip he posted of himself with the bullet wounds on his torso patched up.

Soon after it was posted, Akademiks reshared the video with the caption: “The guy who got shot at lil baby concert already healed up… pray for his enemies (dis was his request not mine).”

Jizzle, however, wasn’t feeling Ak’s take on the situation as he commented: “I read / see all comments but I don’t really care because this my life but for the ones that’s saying anything but something positive, im very blessed overly grateful to be here, that’s why I’m smiling, talking Sh**, Moving around ,listening to music, im blessed god gave me another chance.

“AK you didn’t have to say I requested anything because it’s false. For 1 I don’t know u never asked u to post me neither time, but since you have a Obsession with posting me I’ll reply just this one time, Have a great morning and a fantastic Weekend [heart emoji] god bless all y’all.”

A little later, he called out the podcaster again on his IG Story, writing: “@AKADEMIKS I’M CONVINCED YOU OBSESSED WITH ME.”

Lil Baby’s early-September show in Tennessee came to an abrupt halt when a shooting broke out inside the venue. In a social media post, the Memphis Police Department revealed that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum.

Lil Baby was headlining a concert at the arena as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

“One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition. At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown,” the post read. “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility.”

According to WREG-TV, Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage to safety following the shooting. Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a melee breaking out at the side of the stage during Baby’s performance, before one shot can be heard being fired.

Additional footage, filmed some time later, shows the victim being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher.