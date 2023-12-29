Atlanta, GA –

Lil Baby swerved Yung Miami in front of thousands of fans after she twerked for him during his birthday concert.

In a clip shared online, the Instagram page rapper is on stage and says to Baby: “If I throw it back, can you catch it?” before she proceeds to twerk.

Only Lil Baby awkwardly ignores her and walks on by, leading to many jokes and comments online.

Some commenters made reference to Diddy, who has dated Yung Miami on-and-off since last year. Many of the jokes referenced accusations that the Bad Boy boss blew up Kid Cudi’s car in 2012 after he began dating his ex-girlfriend Cassie — allegations Diddy has denied.

One commenter posted a gif of a car exploding along with the caption: “Lil Baby leaving the show.”

Others said things such as: “He not trying go against Diddy” and “Baby didn’t wanna get dangled over the balcony,” while another wrote: “He was tempted but then remembered who Diddy was.”

To celebrate his 29th birthday, Lil Baby hosted a hometown concert at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Wednesday (December 27) and brought out plenty of special guests including J. Cole and Quavo.

The 4PF boss also recently teased the release of his fourth album. In a video posted to Instagram earlier this month, he played clips of unreleased music to get fans hyped for what is expected to be a 2024 release.

One artist who is unlikely to appear on the album is former collaborator Gunna, who Lil Baby has accused of being a snitch in Young Thug and YSL’s RICO case, which Thugger remains on trial for.

During a stop on his It’s Only Us Tour this past summer, Baby called Gunna a “rat,” but the rapper denied snitching on anybody when he accepted his plea deal late last year.

Gunna has also been defended by Young Thug’s father, who recently told Lil Baby to “shut the fuck up” and asked: “Has he ever come to a court date?”