Lil Baby, Jeezy and GloRilla were just some of the heavyweights who made guest appearances at 42 Dugg’s concert on his home turf.

On Friday (January 19), the Detroit native hosted a homecoming show at the Little Caesars Arena, his first concert in the city since spending a year behind bars.

In addition to an explosive performance by the 29-year-old, the packed audience also enjoyed a string of cameos throughout the set. In addition to those named above, Meek Mill, Yo Gotti, Boosie Badazz and Lil Durk also took the stage to honor the drill star.

Check out clips from the event below:

42 Dugg brings out Lil Durk & GloRilla at his Homecoming showhttps://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/quiC5eo6GZ — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 20, 2024

In October, 42 Dugg was released from prison and welcomed home by none other than Yo Gotti. The CMG boss greeted him, along with friends and family. Following that, Dugg and Gotti went straight to the studio to work on new music.

The “4 Da Gang” hitmaker was sentenced to a year behind bars for failure to surrender charges and ended up serving an additional six months due to a 2020 federal gun case.

As of now, he is under a supervised release program for three years. He also had to cough up a $20,000 fine and will need to remain drug-free.

Back in May, Dugg took to social media and voiced his frustration with prison conditions, recalling how he had to use hot shower water to heat up his food.

“Im in jail for going to the gun range, dropping dirty and failure to appear,” he explained. “I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, they handling me crazy. Man im in this bitch heating my food up with the water from the nasty ass shower.

“They dont even give us hot water to heat our food up aint no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family nothing.

“Im sure they gone do some more illegal shit but what I pose to die in this bitch for probation violation.”