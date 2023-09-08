Memphis, TN –

Lil Baby’s show in Memphis on Thursday night (September 7) ended in tragedy after a shooting broke out inside the arena, critically injuring one attendee.

In a social media post, the Memphis Police Department revealed that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at 191 Beale Street, which is the address of the FedEx Forum.

Lil Baby was headlining a concert at the arena as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

“One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition,” the post read. “At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.”

It continued: “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this shooting.”

According to WREG-TV, Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage to safety following the shooting.

Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a melee breaking out at the side of the stage during Baby’s performance, before one shot can be heard being fired.

Additional footage, filmed some time later, shows the victim being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher.

Lil Baby has yet to publicly address the shooting, although GloRilla reacted to the incident on Instagram Live as she hurriedly left the FedEx Forum.

“What the fuck, cuz?! These folks just got they gun in the fucking arena, fool… insane,” she said. “Yes y’all, Memphis is ghetto as fuck. We’ve been on the tour this whole fucking time and today they wanna fucking shoot. There hasn’t been a shootout at not one of these shows.”

A man in the background could be heard saying: “[They shot] the one that took Migos’ chain. Right in front of me … As soon as you hit the [inaudible] they pulled the [gun] out and, ‘Bah!’ He on the ground, they stomping him.”

He added: “I saw so many of them folks. I seen Young Mob, I seen all the cliques down there. Paper Route [Empire], everybody was down there on the floor.”

Sadly, this isn’t the first Lil Baby concert to have been plagued by violence. In March 2020, the Atlanta native’s show at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Alabama was similarly cut short by a shooting that left one person in hospital.

Tragedy also struck at a GloRilla show in Rochester, New York this past March when a stampede broke out inside the venue, killing three people.

The deadly crowd rush, which injured several others, was sparked by unfounded reports of a shooting inside the venue. Two women in their 30s were killed in the immediate aftermath, while a third woman, also in her 30s, died in hospital days later.

“I am devastated & heartbroken over the tragic deaths that happened after Sunday’s show,” GloRilla tweeted the day after the concert. “My fans mean the world to me [sad face emoji] praying for their families & for a speedy recovery of everyone affected.”

One of the victim’s sisters later filed a lawsuit over the tragedy, although GloRilla wasn’t named as a defendant. Instead, the suit sought a court order forcing the venue to hand over video footage, emergency exit plans and other crucial information.