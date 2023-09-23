Lil Baby has asserted his dominance by suggesting that no one poses a threat to him at this point in his career.

On Friday night (September 22), Baby shared an image of a gas station and wrote a message over it in which he claimed to be the only rapper of his kind left.

“I don’t got no opps,” he posted on his story. “them N-ggas really entertainers/ I’m the last of a dying breed/ my type endangered.”

Lil Baby recently wrapped up his It’s Only Us tour with a show in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Friday. Prior to the IG Story mentioned above, he wrote: “Thank you America !! Europe we next.”

Despite no European dates for the trek have been announced yet, his social media post suggests that it might be in in the cards.

In July, he cancelled a slew of shows of his tour and fans didn’t take the unexpected news too well on social media. The Atlanta native cancelled shows in Phoenix, Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Denver, Indianapolis, Louisville, and Pittsburgh, even though fans reportedly spent $200 on tickets to see him perform.

Ticketmaster said in a statement: “Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.” However, no reason was provided to those with passes.

The ticket marketplace company also said fans who were seeking out refunds would receive one to their original payment method “once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.”

“If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account,” the statement said.

Loyal Lil Baby fans weren’t trying to hear the noise and took to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

One fan came directly at the career progression of the “Close Friends” rapper, writing: “We’re finally coming to the realization that yes Lil Baby has had a lot of success over the years, but he is a mid rapper. Always been to me.”