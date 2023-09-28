Lil Baby was recorded asserting his boundaries during a fan interaction wherein the rapper immediately shut down body contact.

In a newly surfaced video posted on TikTok, the rapper can be seen passing through a crowd when a person approaches him for an on-camera shoutout. Upon getting too close, he was warned to never touch the 28-year-old again.

“Don’t ever, ever touch me in your life. Don’t ever touch me in your life,” Baby told the fan before asking him what his request was. “Aight, what you want me to say?”

He proceeded to fulfill the person’s wishes, saying: “Shout out to the Kingdom of Kush.”

In other news, Lil Baby and Blueface have added more fuel to their brewing beef by trading shots on social media.

Long-simmering tension between the pair boiled over earlier this month when the Atlanta spitter dissed his Los Angeles counterpart on an unreleased song that he debuted during a nightclub appearance, prompting Blueface to fire back on a new track of his own.

“Put a hunnit up a million times, fuck is a blueface?” Baby rapped on the aforementioned song.

On “Baby Momma Drama,” which dropped soon after, Blueface hit back with: “Lil Baby thought he knew me [laughs]/ How you let another grown man feel up on your booty?/ Couldn’t be me, boy, I am not a hoochie/ You n-ggas really industry, I am really in the streets.”

The “Thotiana” rapper appeared to be referencing photos that went viral this past summer of Lil Baby being awkwardly hugged from behind by sports mogul Michael Rubin at the latter’s Fourth of July white party in the Hamptons.

Taking to Twitter in late September, Lil Baby seemingly addressed Blueface’s slanderous lyrics by writing: “Whooo? Y’all stop playing [face with steam from nose emoji].”

Hours later, Blueface appeared to respond by writing in a tweet of his own: “You know who [devil face emoji].”