Memphis, TN –

Lil Baby’s alleged shooter who caused his show in Memphis to be shut down earlier this month has been arrested on numerous charges.

According to USA TODAY, 22-year-old Kevin Young was arrested on Wednesday (September 27) in connection with the shooting. He’s facing a multiple charges including reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of of weapons and drugs.

Upon Young’s arrest, officers found guns, ammunition and drugs at a home where he was located. His bond has reportedly been set at $150,000.

“During the course of the investigation, (Young) was developed as the suspect responsible for the shooting at the FedExForum on September 7, 2023,” the Memphis Police Department said in a press release. “Kevin Young, aka ‘Kata2tymes,’ is a known and well-documented gang member associated with the Rich and Ruthless Gang.”

Two other individuals who were at Young’s residence were also arrested and charged with several offenses unrelated to the concert shooting.

Kevin Young’s arrest stems from the shooting that took place at Lil Baby’s concert at Memphis’ FedExForum, which critically injured one person.

Man arrested in shooting at Lil Baby concert in Memphis Kevin Young 22 aka Kato 2x pic.twitter.com/SxezW0xlK3 — SOHOOD NEWS 24-7 🧨🔥🔥🔥 (@7Sohood) September 29, 2023

At the time, the Memphis Police Department revealed on social media that officers responded to reports of a shooting at 10:23 p.m. at the arena.

Lil Baby was headlining the show as part of his It’s Only Us Tour, which featured opening sets from GloRilla, Rylo Rodriguez, Gloss Up and Hunxho.

“One adult male shooting victim was located and transported to Regional One Health in critical condition,” the post read. “At this time, the identity of the shooter is unknown.”

It continued: “No other injuries were reported and all have cleared the facility. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips on this shooting.”

According to WREG-TV, Lil Baby was promptly rushed off the stage to safety following the shooting.

Video of the incident that surfaced on social media shows a melee breaking out at the side of the stage during Baby’s performance, before one shot can be heard being fired.

Additional footage, filmed some time later, shows the victim being wheeled out of the arena on a stretcher.

A few days later, the shooting victim — Young Dolph‘s cousin CEO Jizzle — shared a health update to his Instagram Story that showed him back on his feet along with the bullet wounds on his torso patched up.

Soon after it was posted, Akademiks reshared the video with the caption: “The guy who got shot at lil baby concert already healed up… pray for his enemies (dis was his request not mine).”

Jizzle, however, wasn’t feeling Ak’s take on the situation as he commented: “I read / see all comments but I don’t really care because this my life but for the ones that’s saying anything but something positive, im very blessed overly grateful to be here, that’s why I’m smiling, talking Sh**, Moving around ,listening to music, im blessed god gave me another chance.

“AK you didn’t have to say I requested anything because it’s false. For 1 I don’t know u never asked u to post me neither time, but since you have a Obsession with posting me I’ll reply just this one time, Have a great morning and a fantastic Weekend [heart emoji] god bless all y’all.”

He later called out the podcaster again on his IG Story, writing: “@AKADEMIKS I’M CONVINCED YOU OBSESSED WITH ME.”