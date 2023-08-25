Lil Baby has announced his new non-profit organization (NPO), called For The People, plans to make the whole world sing in perfect harmony by bringing music programs into HBCUs.

The “I Think” rapper sat down with XXL on Wednesday (August 23), where he spoke about a variety of projects he’s working on, including a new manga that he’s releasing soon and a grueling tour schedule.

But it was his NPO that brought him the most pride, especially when he shared that he’d be doing what he loves best — music — as a part of his work with the organization.

“I teamed up with someone else and we’re going to open up a music class in different HBCUs,” he said to the outlet. “It’s definitely going to be something super, super big. And it’s actually going to roll out, like, everywhere.”

He continued: “I’m going to do some things with Apple and different services and stuff, so you’ll definitely see it.”

This isn’t the first time that Lil Baby has used the power of his celebrity to help the “common man.”

Last week, he announced his “logne forgiveness” program as part of his joint partnership with AXE body spray and aims to give guys a better way to spend money on premium colognes.

On August 15, AXE and Lil Baby issued a landmark initiative forgiving thousands of dollars of “(co)logne debt.” The “Logne Forgiveness program” will be included on AXE’s “Logne Forgiveness” TikTok posts for a chance at direct Cash App payments to help refund the cost of their old cologne and buy the new AXE Fine Fragrance Collection.

Launching on AXE’s TikTok, ‘Logne Forgiveness will be a three-week campaign where AXE fans simply need to drop their Cash App in the comments on the ‘Logne Forgiveness posts for a chance to win up to a $150 refund.

“One thing I’ve learned is that your price tag doesn’t define your worth,” said Lil Baby. “Y’all can smell just as fine with the new AXE and keep building your cash in the meantime. That’s how you do it when you’re the GOAT.”

The latest partnership comes after the rapper announced back in My that he had teamed up with the fragrance company for his own special product, Golden Manga.