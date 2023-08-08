Lil Baby’s new seafood restaurant was slammed with a viral negative review, which the establishment has now responded to.

A social media user went to the Seafood Menu in Atlanta and was not at all impressed with the service. She subsequently posted a review of the joint, pointing out that she wasn’t served the promised quantity and gave the food a thumbs down overall.

“I would never go back,” she said. “Why was one of my pieces of fish like literally half? And then they had the nerve to cover it up with the other piece of fish. I also ordered a lobster tail with six shrimp and they only gave me four shrimp.”

On Friday (August 4), the restaurant addressed the criticism in a statement to TMZ, saying: “Seafood Menu greatly appreciates all feedback, regardless of its nature, as it contributes to the continuous improvement of our customer service. We recently became aware of a video circulating on social media, which appears to depict a to-go order from our opening day.”

They added: “However, we are unable to verify the timing of the video in relation to the food order. It’s worth noting that our opening day saw an impressive turnout of over 2,000 patrons, with nearly 99% of reviews being positive. While we regret not having the chance to directly address this concern, we remain dedicated to enhancing our services and serving our underserved community to the best of our ability.”

Even in music, Baby has been the subject of harsh criticism lately. Akademiks held no punches while expressing that he isn’t a fan of the 28-year-old’s single, “Heyy.” He also called out the 4PF leader’s friends for enabling him and his decision to put it out.

The controversial media personality took aim at the It’s Only Me cut after a video surfaced in late July of Baby previewing the single in the studio alongside a bunch of his friends.

“5th. Look around at everybody in the studio this day you previewed this song,” AK wrote. “They are all liars. This should have never left the Engineer headphones.”

“Heyy” served as the second single off Lil Baby’s sophomore effort, 2022’s It’s Only Me, with the coinciding music video dropping in October. It’s Only Me features appearances from Future, Young Thug, EST Gee and more, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 216,000 first-week sales. The tape has since been certified platinum. As a single, “Heyy” peaked at No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100.

This wasn’t the first time Akademiks targeted Baby’s talents. In December, the pair clashed after Ak referred to the “Yes Indeed” hitmaker as “Short Bus Baby.” The internet personality then accused Lil Baby of chickening out of a fight after challenging him during a live stream and showed alleged DM’s and text messages to prove it.

“This is Lil Baby, yesterday” Ak said on a live stream at the time. “‘Send me the addy,’ and today that’s when I seen it… I said ‘I love you too, let me know if you’re in New York.’ That’s how I responded. ‘Just let me know if you’re in New York.’

“I’m not gonna show you the address that he sent me, I don’t wanna dox him in case somebody he knows lives there. But he sends me an address and he says, ‘Yo I’m in New York.’ So I said, ‘Alright, cool.’ He said, ‘Let me know where you are I’ll come to you,’ so I said, ‘Alright, fine.’”