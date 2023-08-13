Lil Durk has been forced to stop a recent show in Chicago, IL, early as a result of a false report of an active shooter.

TMZ reported that the concert at the United Center in Chi-town on Saturday (August 12) was the scene of utter chaos as police stormed the building, looking for the active shooter.

Footage taken at the concert showed attendees looting and stealing as they were being escorted out of the building. Ultimately, however, it turned out to be a false alarm — but Durkio was forced to stop the show anyway.

After the chaos subsided, Lil Durk took to his Instagram stories to thank everyone who had attended the show, and warned them against believing false hype about what really happened.

“Don’t believe the hype we bigger then (sic) big. [goat emoji] till next time and who all stole the merchandise tag me so I can repost your crazy ass,” he wrote.

The screeching halt to his Chicago appearance took on an added layer of sadness, as he was the first rapper to headline the United Arena since Kanye West.

The “Almost Healed” rapper hasn’t been having much luck with his concerts of late.

Last month, he backed out of his Rolling Loud Miami performance and canceled 24 dates on his Sorry for the Drought tour, leaving only five appearances as a result.

At the same time, the OTF frontman checked himself into an Ohio hospital due to extreme dehydration issues where he spent a week rehabilitating. He also missed out on an appearance at the 2023 ESPY Awards.

“Since I’m still awaiting to get full clearance from my doctors to travel and perform again, I have no other choice but to cancel my headlining Rolling Loud performance,” Durk relayed in a statement to Akademiks.

“While I’m home resting, I am looking forward to my two homecoming shows on the 11th & 12th in Chicago. For the rest of the country, I’ll be announcing new dates soon. #StillHealing.”

His latest setbacks, however, haven’t seemed to stop his shine, as Lil Durk reached a new sales milestone in his ever-ascendant career, thanks to his latest album Almost Healed, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 with 125,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.