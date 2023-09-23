Lil Durk took the stage on the first night of the iHeart Radio Festival in Las Vegas this weekend, surprising fans by bringing out J. Cole for a brief guest appearance.

On Friday (September 22), the Chicago native performed a deep list of hits at the T-Mobile Arena, topping it off with a guest appearance by Cole, during which the two treated fans to their debut performance of “All My Life.”

Durk was added to the lineup just last month, so his presence was a plus to begin with, but having the Dreamville boss show up at his set made the audience erupt.

Check out the clip of the duo performing the Almost Healed hit, which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100, below:

Earlier this year, Lil Durk elaborated on why it was a two-year process for him and J. Cole to record “All My Life.”

During an interview on The Nadeska Show in mid-July, he commended the Fayetteville rapper for the effort he put into the infectious record, which has received widespread praise since its release in May.

“He went super crazy,” Durk said. “It’s so crazy because we’d been talking for like, two years, and he’d always be like, ‘Send me a record.’ And I’m like, ‘I gotta find the right record.’ I’m glad I waited two years.

“In my eyes he a legend. If you have a chance to do a song with a legend, it be like, will you send them something just to send it, just to say you got one, or you gone make it stick. So that’s why I never just sent him a record. Cause I’m like, ‘I want something that’s gon’ stick.’”

He added: “As soon as I did the record, he was the first person to pop in my head. Like, I got it. I believe in timing. Timing is everything.”