Lil Durk and Kid Cudi have joined forces on their new joint single “Guitar In My Room.”

The track is part of Lyrical Lemonade’s 10th anniversary rollout, which will be celebrated with a show on Sunday (October 1) at The Shed in Chicago. As such, the accompanying video for “Guitar In My Room” is directed by Cole Bennett.

“I was takin’ all prescriptions, them drugs/I wanna ask for your permission, don’t judge,” Durkio raps on the opening verse. “Before you ever get a job, get a gun/Gotta hit a thousand girls before you fall in love.”

Cudder closes out the song, crooning: “Soakin’ up your glory days slow/If there’s problems, I’ll solve ’em, no lie/You never had a n-gga catchin’ all the signs/It’s time, baby, lost in the lights!”

Check out the video below.

“Guitar In My Room” will live on Lyrical Lemonade’s upcoming compilation album, which is expected to arrive in October. The track is the second song released from the project, following “Doomsday” in June which featured the late Juice WRLD and Cordae.

In a behind-the-scenes video uploaded on YouTube in April, Bennett revealed that the album would have 16 songs in total and that he plans to release a video for each of the songs.

“Been working on the Lyrical Lemonade album nonstop. It’s insane,” he said. “I’m trying to do a video for every song on the album. Sixteen songs. But this song I got, that Yachty’s about to hop on, Sosa, Yachty and LUCKI.”

Kid Cudi and Cole Bennett’s linkup has been a magical moment in the works for years now.

Bennett tweeted about his dream of working with Cudi in December 2020. Three months later, Cudi tagged Bennett in a tweet asking him to direct a music video – not even knowing about the director’s prior tweet.

In less than 30 minutes, the Lyrical Lemonade founder tweeted back at Cudi, reiterating his dream for a collaboration.

“This has been a dream of mine since the day I picked up the camera,” Bennett wrote back to Cudi. “Let’s make history.”

Cudi saw the response and wasted no time telling Bennett, “Hittin u!!”