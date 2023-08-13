Lil Kim has paid tribute to the late rapper and youngest Migos member, TakeOff, amid celebrations for Hip Hop’s milestone anniversary.

On Friday (August 11) the Queen Bee touched down at Yankee Stadium where she performed to a sold-out crowd — representing the Queens of Hip Hop, on the genre’s 50th birthday.

Donning a glittering get-up, paired with a cropped bomber jacket — baring her signature embroidered bee — complete with red thigh-high boots, Lil Kim checked the crowd’s “temperature” before turning up the heat with a performance of her verse off “It’s All About The Benjamins.”

Prior to exiting the stage, the New York native previewed a clip of a new track titled “Nice Ice,” in which she briefly paid tribute to TakeOff (real name Kirsnick Khari Ball).

“She said she could keep up, then I know for sure the bitch lyin’ (That bitch a cap)/ And all that designer don’t make you bad, bitch stop tryin’ (Uhum, uhum)/ Leavin’ this bitch gotta take off (Wooh)/ R.I.P to that nigga Take Off (Wooh)”

Check out the snippet below.

Lil Kim pays tribute to TakeOff in snippet of new track “Nice Ice” https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/c6dzOpS6Lq — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 13, 2023

Though, there is no word when the “Magic Stick” lyricist will drop “Nice Ice,” fans are certainly eager for it.

“I ran around the house! I need this song badddd,” wrote one Twitter user in response to a preview of the track. “She atee that [heart eye emoji] lil Kim repeaking [heart eye emoji],” commented another.

Among other rappers who performed were Nas, Lauryn Hill, Snoop Dogg, T.I., Lil Wayne, Cam’ron, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Common, the legendary Run-DMC, and many more.

This isn’t the first time Lil Kim has publicly shown love for TakeOff. Shortly after word of his passing, the Queen B took to Instagram where she recalled her fondest memory of the 28-year-old musician.

“Yall kno this be so hard for me especially when I was just with u guys a couple weeks before,” she began. “Migos is one of my Top favorite groups of all time and anyone who knows me knows how much I love them they were so in sync with each other on stage they all moved in the same perfect timing it was fascinating to watch them.

“Every time I saw @yrntakeoff off stage out some where he made me smile or laugh not because he was smiling back because most the time , he wasn’t Lol but because he always had a blunt in his mouth vibed tf out, in his own zone and, out the way he ain’t give a fuck who u was he gave that same energy truly one of a kind he made my heart smile, I loved him.

She continued by touching on the memory she’ll forever hold close, “But the memory I will always keep near & dear in my heart is when u FT’d @biglarry on my Bday to tell me Happy Birthday and u & Larry was trying y’all’s hardest to get me to go to @richthekid bday party but I had a photo shoot the next day as bad as I wanted to go i couldn’t and of course u had ur blunt in ur mouth the whole time [face plant emoji].

“But that moment will forever be priceless to me it was the cutest sweetest funniest moment I was excited for the next level of ur career because u were getting ready to shine so Bright ! Smh this hit different [broken heart emoji] now u will be the Brightest shiny laid back coolest angel [dove, kiss, heart, praying hands emoji].”