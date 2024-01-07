Lil Nas X has announced that he’ll be releasing two new songs in the coming days, and promised to expose “the industry’s” secrets when he does so.

The “Montero” rapper took to TikTok on Saturday (January 6) to tease the threat. In the video, he can be seen in a car, wearing a hoodie, and looking out the window pensively.

“Me knowing I’m about to expose the industry next Friday and realizing I need to watch my back for the next 7 days,” he wrote in the caption.

Lil Nas X says he’s “about to expose the industry” ahead of two new singles https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/UxvBIH5nM7 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 7, 2024

The video dropped on the same day that Kesha announced that she’ll be dueting with Lil Nas X on a new song.

She made it clear, however, that the song she’ll be on won’t be the one inspired by the January 6 insurrection, which he cryptically announced in a tweet on Saturday.

Last month, the polarizing rapper set up a website that also seemed to tease new music.

According to GoDaddy database records, SaveNasX.com was created on November 29. The site was previously spotted by That Grape Juice.

While the provocateur hasn’t officially confirmed it as his campaign, the late ’90s-themed webpage does have a Sony Music Entertainment copyright stamp at the bottom.

Aside from succinct captions such as “IT’S NOT TOO LATE” and “WHERE IS LIL NAS X,” the site also points out that it’s been two years since he released a full-length album with the text: “This site is dedicated to finding him and saving him by turning his heart toward Christ’s light!”

Another section titled “DEVIL WORSHIPPER?” reads: “Has the DEVIL-WORSHIPPING pop-artist finally been sacrificed to HIS MASTER? WHY is he SECLUDING HIMSELF???? What is he PREPARING FOR? This site will answer ALL THESE QUESTIONS AND MORE!!!… We will find Montero, and WE WILL SAVE HIM BY RETURNING HIS HEART TO J.CHRIST’S LIGHT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

But earlier this week, the Georgia native quote-tweeted a clip of Dave Chappelle’s latest stand-up special shared by a fan account. In the extract from The Dreamer, Chappelle jokes about the “Old Town Road” hitmaker being “the gayest n-gga that ever lived.”

“Yall gotta let call me by your name go,” the 24-year-old wrote, referencing the 2017 coming-of-age queer romance as well as allegations of him being a satanist. “Me and the devil broke up 3 years ago. yall acting like children of divorce.”