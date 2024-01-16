Lil Nas X has apologized for the controversy caused by his latest single “J Christ” — but Boosie Badazz isn’t buying it.

The divisive rapper and singer had courted controversy in recent weeks during the rollout for the song, with the accompanying music video and artwork featuring him as Jesus Christ.

In a video posted on Instagram on Monday (January 15), Lil Nas explained his thoughts behind the single and the resulting controversy.

“I wanted to explain where my head at and where it’s been for the last week,” he began. “First of all, when I did the artwork, I knew there would be some upset people, simply because religion is a very sensitive topic for a lot of people.

“But I also didn’t mean to mock — this wasn’t like a, ‘Fuck you to you people! Fuck you to Christians!’ It was not that. It was literally me saying, ‘Oh, I’m back like Jesus.’!

He added: “I’m not the first person to dress up as Jesus. I’m not the first rapper, I’m not the first artist and I won’t be the last. I know given my history with the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ video, anything I do related to religion can be seen as mockery.

“That was just not the case with this. I will say, though, with the communion video with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was gonna lighten the mood, to take it down less serious … I do apologize for that. I am sorry for that. That was overboard.”

“I know I messed up really bad this time, and I can act unbothered all I want but it has definitely taken a mental toll on me,” he concluded. “I want my Christian fans to know I am not against you.”

Boosie Badazz, who has taken issue with Lil Nas X’s sexuality in the past, later responded to the video, saying: “He lying he know what he doing. I bet he wouldn’t do this to Jews. He’s going to Hell.”

Lil Nas X’s “J Christ” video received an extreme amount of backlash from various figures who thought it was mocking Christianity, including Lecrae, Hurricane Chris and Kai Cenat.

Lecrae, a Christian rapper, slammed the 24-year-old for “playing with fire” in an Instagram post last week.

“okay I gotta admit Lil Nas is playing with fire mocking Jesus,” he wrote. “he’s getting the attention he wants from folks at the risk of searing his conscious. Still if God can transform King Neb, murders, [sic] slave masters, sex workers, etc. he can add another Blasphemer to the list.”

Chris, meanwhile, took things a step further by subtly threatening Lil Nas over his purported mockery of Christianity.

“You think just because you got your community behind you that you could just do anything at this point, huh? Well, you got life fucked up, and we slide behind Jesus. Ain’t nobody playing like that, homeboy,” the “A Bay Bay” rapper warned in an Instagram video.

He added: “Now I see why such-and-such was on your head like that — ’cause he seen that you was a straight fuck n-gga, a little bitch-ass fuck n-gga, playing with Jesus like that. You’s a mark.”