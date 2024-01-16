Hurricane Chris is the latest artist to let it be known how offended he is by Lil Nas X‘s new single, “J Christ”.

On Saturday (January 13), the “A Bay Bay” rapper took to Instagram to share a video monologue and long caption criticizing Nas X’s new single and video “J Christ” for its use of Christian imagery, which Chris considered “play[ing] with Jesus.”

Calling the video “the most disrespectful shit I ever seen in my life,” he added: “If you don’t believe in Jesus or none of that, just don’t play with it at all. Don’t play with nobody religion.”

Check out the video below:

Chris insisted that his position had nothing to do with the openly queer Nas X’s sexuality, writing: “I got lgbtq people that I got love for so this ain’t because that.”

In the video, Chris continued on a related theme: “You think just because you got your community behind you that you could just do anything at this point, huh? Well, you got life fucked up, and we slide behind Jesus. Ain’t nobody playing like that, homeboy.”

related news Lil Nas X Accused Of Biting Kendrick Lamar With New ‘J Christ’ Single January 12, 2024

“[You] know what would happen if [you] did this in a third world country they wouldn’t tolerate it,” he said in the post’s caption.

“Now I see why such-and-such was on your head like that — ’cause he seen that you was a straight fuck n-gga, a little bitch-ass fuck n-gga, playing with Jesus like that,” Chris continued, leaving the prior antagonist unnamed (though some suspected he was referring to Boosie Badazz’s long-running back and forth with Nas X). “You’s a mark.”

Hurricane Chris isn’t the only public figure to express issues with “J Christ” as Lecrae criticized Nas X for “mocking Jesus” over the weekend.

“[H]e’s getting the attention he wants from folks at the risk of searing his conscious [sic],” Lecrae wrote on social media. “Still if God can transform King Neb, murders, [sic] slave masters, sex workers, etc. he can add another Blasphemer to the list.”

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat and boxer Ryan Garcia expressed similar concerns.