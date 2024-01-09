Lil Nas X refuses to budge after being criticized for taking on Christian-themed music and imagery from his unique perspective.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old shared what appeared to be an AI-generated image of several people trying to hoist up an enormous cross with him nailed to it in a manner reminiscent of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

“MY NEW SINGLE IS DEDICATED TO THE MAN WHO HAD THE GREATEST COMEBACK OF ALL TIME!” he wrote in the caption about the messiah’s resurrection, adding that the song devoted to him will drop on January 12.

On Tuesday (January 8), after receiving tons of backlash for the visual, he clapped back on Twitter with: “the crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world. I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. Stfu”

The following day, he took to his Instagram Stories with a snippet of an unreleased song titled “1-800-CALL-GOD [demo 2]” and captioned it: “i like how the world decided i am mocking, when i literally have been working on a gospel album??”

In November, the Georgia native previewed a guitar-driven track with a video of him rocking straight hair and singing in a slow drawl in the passenger seat of a truck. The clip then cuts to Lil Nas X kneeling in the middle of the street wearing a jean skirt, after which he runs into an intersection.

Hours after posting the unreleased snippet, he responded to the backlash about his new genre of choice and how it supposedly conflicts with his sexual orientation.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more,” he wrote on Twitter. “The two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.”

“Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick. when in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite.”

Lil Nas X recently announced that he’ll be releasing two new songs very soon. In a TikTok video shared last week, he appeared to be in deep thought while sitting inside a moving car.

In the caption, he wrote: “Me knowing I’m about to expose the industry next Friday and realizing I need to watch my back for the next 7 days.”