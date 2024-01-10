Lil Nas X‘s latest attempt to troll his Christian critics hasn’t quite gone to plan after it was foiled by the person whose signature he forged.

The rapper and singer, who has courted controversy with many conservative Christians due to his use of religious iconography in his music videos, posted a college acceptance letter on X on Tuesday (January 9).

He purported to have been accepted into the biblical studies program at Liberty University, an evangelical Christian school in Lynchburg, Virginia that is known for its anti-LGBTQ views.

Lil Nas captioned the letter: “I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO.”

I know twitter hates me right now but i want yall to know im literally about to go to college for biblical studies in the fall. Not everything is a troll! Anyways IM A STUDENT AGAIN! LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/kTYbjevyZ7 — ✟ (@LilNasX) January 9, 2024

Though he claimed he was serious, it was quickly worked out to be a joke as Jerry Falwell, the signatory on the letter and former president of Liberty University, denied that the musician was enrolling at the school.

“This is the real Jerry Falwell, Pres of Liberty University 2007-2020, and that is my signature. I know this is a joke but I wouldn’t have hesitated to sign that letter for you to enroll,” he replied on X.

“Don’t believe all the lies that have been told the last 3 yrs! No judgment at LU, only grace!”

Lil Nas X’s letter was also flagged by X as being an “altered image,” with the social media platform pointing out that the current president of Liberty University is Dondi E. Costin.

Lil Nas X is currently rolling out his latest single “J Christ,” which he has dedicated to Jesus Christ.

Earlier this week, the 24-year-old shared what appeared to be an AI-generated image of several people trying to hoist up an enormous cross with Lil Nas nailed to it as if he was Jesus being crucified.

A day later, after some voiced opposition to the visuals, he responded on social media: “The crazy thing is nowhere in the picture is a mockery of jesus. Jesus’s image is used throughout history in people’s art all over the world.

“I’m not making fun of shit. yall just gotta stop trying to gatekeep a religion that was here before any of us were even born. Stfu.”

Lil Nas was also criticized last year for invoking Christian imagery when he first teased a pivot to gospel, and he again hit back on social media.

“Making christian music does not mean i can’t suck dick no more,” the openly gay rapper wrote on X. “The two are not mutually exclusive. i am allowed to get on my knees for multiple reasons.

“Y’all see everything i do as a gimmick. when in reality im just an artist expressing myself in different ways. whether im a cowboy, gay, satanic, or now christian y’all find a problem! y’all don’t police nobody else art like mine. y’all hate me because im fun cute and petite.”