Lil Pump is still riding with Donald Trump – and he has quite the strong feelings about his successor, Joe Biden.

On Thursday (October 12), the Florida native took to his Instagram Story to pledge his allegiance to the former President and throw his support behind him for the 2024 election.

“I remember when everybody was mad at me three years ago because I was rocking with Trump,” Pump said. “Now look at all you fucking pussies that fucking switched up. You guys were all riding Joe Biden’s dick but now everybody’s like, ‘We want Trump back!’ Well it’s your fucking fault you voted for him you fucking piece of shit.”

He continued: “Listen we need Donald Trump back in office. Fuck Joe Biden. Fuck all that weird-ass shit that he’s doing. We need Trump back in office. Trump 2024, bitch!”

You can watch the full clip below:

Lil Pump doubles down on Donald Trump support: “Fuck Joe Biden” https://t.co/3Yh0bOWXIApic.twitter.com/7M5rUcAtmj — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) October 13, 2023

Despite all the clout-chasing he did on the campaign trail for Donald Trump, Lil Pump didn’t actually vote in the 2020 presidential election. In fact, the “Gucci Gang” rapper wasn’t even registered to vote.

According to The Smoking Gun, Pump (real name Gazzy Garcia) didn’t appear as a registered voter on Florida’s voter rolls that year. The findings were further confirmed by a supervisor for the Miami-Dade County Elections Department.

Pump was among numerous rappers who spent the final weeks of the election stumping for Trump. He made a claim stating he would leave the country if President-elect Joe Biden won the race and even appeared at a Trump campaign rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump called him “Lil Pimp” as opposed to his actual rap name.

“Remain calm. Remain patient. Have trust in the system,” Pump wrote on Twitter in defense of Trump at the time. “Our man will be re-elected. #Trump202020 ESSKEETIT @realDonaldTrump.”

In other news, Lil Pump has bid farewell to his oceanfront view after selling his Miami Beach house to NFL star Aaron Jones for $7million.

According to the New York Post, the 5,165-square-foot pad comes equipped with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. There is also a pool, spa, deck, boat dock, LED exterior lighting and a third-floor terrace.

Lil Pump paid $4.65 million for the Florida home in 2019, and listed it on the market for $8.7 million last February.