Lil Pump has bid farewell to his oceanfront view after selling his Miami Beach house to NFL star Aaron Jones for $7million.

According to New York Post, the “Gucci Gang” hitmaker recently sold the 5,165-square-foot pad to the Green Bay Packers running back. The home itself comes equipped with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

There is also a pool, spa, deck, boat dock, LED exterior lighting and a third-floor terrace, per the NY Post.

Lil Pump paid $4.65 million for the Florida home in 2019, and listed it on the market for $8.7 million last February.

In other Lil Pump news, he declared in July that his days of making music were allegedly over with and that he’s looking to take off as a bonafide astronaut.

The 23-year-old rapper took to social media previously to share his hilarious declaration. “PSA, PSA,” he began. “I will not be making music anymore. I retire. I’m finna go be an astronaut. Bye.”

Lil Pump has had a variety of wild moments during the first half of 2023. In May, the “I Love It” rapper was accused of committing a fashionable offense by allegedly copying Lil Uzi Vert’s style with an emo look.

He posted a picture of himself with straightened jet black hair and one half of his face being covered by it. He also wore all black attire. “Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful moms out there [pink heart emoji],” he wrote in his caption.

Once RapTV reposted the picture on Instagram, many IG users went in on Pump’s eccentric new look, comparing it to Uzi’s emo-inspired appearance.

“Bro think he uzi,” one person wrote, while someone else said: “He’s been tryna copy uzi for 6 damn years now.”

A third person added: “He’s officially gone past the point of no return.”

But through all of his antics in his career, Lil Pump told Complex in April that he doesn’t get an ounce of hate in real life.

“More people love me than hate me,” Pump said. “And I’ma say this right now: everybody who talks shit in my comments – every single body – I have never to this day seen one person walk up to me and say that shit to my face. Everything is on the internet. Nobody has ever walked up to my face and said nothing crazy. So this shit’s not even real. It’s fake to me.”