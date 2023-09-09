Lil Reese found himself at the center of a ton backlash after he blatantly went out of his way to humiliate a homeless person recently – and now he is apologizing for it.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday (September 8), the Chicago rapper issued his mea culpa and made a plan to right his wrongs.

“I would like to apologize to my fans and everybody watching for recording and laughing while they were pouring water on the homeless man in the video,” he wrote. “I do not condone or support that type of behavior in any way. I will be giving away money to the homeless community as well as giving away food, clothes and water twice a month going forward. 100.”

Lil Reese apologized for humiliating a homeless person and will be donating money to the homeless community

In an Instagram Story earlier this week that was later deleted before it expired, the Chicago drill rapper uploaded a picture of himself walking with a group of people, while holding a drink in his hand. Upon walking, he noticed a homeless man was sleeping in a fetal position on the ground.

Once he was able to flip his camera around, things took a turn for the worse. “Get his ass,” he said repeatedly. Get his ass.”

After one of his friends said, “Wake up unc,” Lil Reese replied, “Put that bitch on his head, fuck him, put that bitch on his head,” and proceeded to pour his entire drink on the man, which made him stand up quickly and reply, “C’mon man! Don’t do that man. That ain’t right man.”

Everyone around him burst out laughing after witnessing the homeless man’s reaction.

Once the video reached social media, fans didn’t hold back on the “300 Shit” artist. “Only takes a b*tch that shits on himself to do that to the homeless. Lil Reese is forever going to be a loser, Lil Poop stain,” one person said while uploading an old video of Lil Reese using the bathroom on himself in the middle of an alteraction.

Another user said: “Lil Reese so lame for pushin that lil old homeless n-gga around. You gon treat someone like shit who already prolly feels like he ain’t got much worth living for.”

An additional person replied: “Lil Reese is a hoe we don’t prey on the weak lame ass n-gga do that to them n-ggas who shot yo voice out.”

Despite the disgusting act, it appears Lil Reese has been trying to right some of his wrongs as of late, as he recently replaced a stolen bike years after stealing one from someone as a child.

Reese stopped by DJ Univercity’s eponymous podcast in late-August with a children’s bike in tow. Apparently, Reese and “DJ U” go back many years, and the “Show Us Some” rapper stole the DJ’s bike when they were both children.

Rather than brush it off, Lil Reese returned DJ Univercity’s bike. “I ain’t gonna lie — I did some research, and I got your bike back,” he said. “Go’n and get your bike, man.”

The DJ then began laughing, pointing out that the bike in question wasn’t really his old one, but Lil Reese was unfazed. “Fool, I got a bike for you!” he said. “I got somebody’s bike! I got something for you, fool. You got somebody’s bike.”

Ultimately, DJ Univercity conceded that it was a “kind gesture” in between fits of laughter.