Lil Reese wants to make up for his past mistakes, and this includes replacing a stolen bike years after stealing one from someone as a child.

The pioneering Chicago drill rapper stopped by DJ Univercity’s eponymous podcast on Tuesday (August 29) with a children’s bike in tow. Apparently, Reese and “DJ U” go back many years, and the “Show Us Some” rapper stole the DJ’s bike when they were both children.

Rather than brush it off, Lil Reese (real name Tavares Taylor) returned DJ Univercity’s bike. “I ain’t gonna lie — I did some research, and I got your bike back,” he said. “Go’n and get your bike, man.”

The DJ then began laughing, pointing out that the bike in question wasn’t really his old one, but Lil Reese was unfazed. “Fool, I got a bike for you!” he said. “I got somebody’s bike! I got something for you, fool. You got somebody’s bike.”

Ultimately, DJ Univercity conceded that it was a “kind gesture” in between fits of laughter. Check out the video below.

Back in March, Lil Reese addressed the bike theft incident on another podcast.

In an interview clip with Cam Capone News in March, Reese was asked if he was familiar with DJ University, a popular DJ that who interviews drill rappers in Chicago. After Lil Reese confirmed that he didn’t know him, Cam Capone told Lil Reese about a clip where the DJ stated that the Chicago rapper stole his bike.

related news Lil Reese Defends King Von’s Viral ‘Gay’ Jail Video: ‘He Was Playing’ July 27, 2023

Lil Reese then detailed his past mischievous activities while living on the South Side of Chicago. “I probably did take his bike,” Reese said. “I used to take n-ggas bikes back then. I did used to do that shit.

“All them n-ggas from 63rd, we used to go down on they block and beat them up and take they bikes, real shit. Catch them on the bus and up guns on them and shit. We used to torture them boys.

He added: Fredo was out there with us. Von was out there. T-Roy was out there. A lot of n-ggas was out there that’s still around. Basically.

DJ University seemingly confirmed Lil Reese’s recollection when he posted the interview clip from Cam Capone News with the caption, “My grandma gave me that bike @reesemoney300 [red angry face emoji].