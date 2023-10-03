Lil Reese has revealed all the harrowing details around his 2021 Chicago shooting, and he confessed that he still suffers from various medical complications as a result.

The Chicago rapper made an appearance on the No Jumper podcast, which dropped on Friday (September 30), to detail what happened on May 16, 2021. According to Lil Reese, he was on his way to his mother’s house to give her some money when the gunmen opened fire.

“They was shootin’ from five lanes over,” he explained. “It’s goofy shit. They was five lanes over, shootin’ at my car, thinkin’ I was somebody else.”

He continued: “Somebody else had the same car as me, and they just did a video in the car, so they thought my car was his car, and they shot my car up.”



In 2019, Lil Reese survived a near-fatal shooting. Just two years later, he — along with two other men — was shot again.

Reese escaped with an injury to his eye and was listed in fair condition, but one of the other men wasn’t so lucky. According to the Chicago Tribune, a 27-year-old man involved in the melee suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

While reports initially suggested that Lil Reese was involved in a fight of some kind, he subsequently explained that nothing of the sort had taken place.

“I got grazed in the eye, I got grazed in the head and I got grazed in the mouth,” he said. “It was never no fighting going on. Like, the dude that was recording me was just lying saying, ‘Oh it’s a fight.’ No, it wasn’t no fighting going on, they was saying that probably to cover their ass cause the police was right there and they called the police as I got downstairs from getting shot.”

Graphic video of the shooting’s aftermath showed Reese barely conscious and bleeding from his mouth, making it look like his injuries were much more serious.

The shooting took place after a 55-year-old father used a vehicle’s GPS tracker and cellphone to track his son’s stolen Dodge Durango to a parking lot. Once he confronted Reese and others inside the vehicle, someone else opened fire. But Reese says he was struck by a police officer and didn’t steal a car.

“People were running up to the car, shooting up the car and stuff,” Reese continued. “I’m tryna run out the car. I run out the car… and people are telling the police, ‘Yeah he stole our car, he stole our car.’ And the police come slam me on the ground and make me hit my head on the pole that was right there.”