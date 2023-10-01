Lil Tay has marked her comeback to public life following a five-year absence and a false report of her death with a new song, “Sucker 4 Green” along with its accompanying visuals — take a peek at it below.

The Canadian social media sensation preferred to go down a more pop route than the rap-centric sound many expected given her early money-flaunting social media posts. The visuals, which dropped on Saturday (September 30), have comeunderfire for being a bit too sexually explicit for someone of such a young age — Tay’s year of birth has alternately been reported as 2007 and 2009.

Nevertheless, as of this writing, the clip has received more than 1.4million views, with Lil Tay remarking that it’s the “comeback of the year” in the YouTube comments.

Check out the visuals below.

In addition to dropping the video for “Sucker 4 Green,” Lil Tay went on Instagram Live on Saturday (September 30) to address her absence from the spotlight.

According to the performer (real name Tay Tian), her father Christopher Hope and his new partner subjected her to all sorts of physical and emotional abuse. Lil Tay alleged that her father and his new partner fed her “rotten, frozen, parasitic, moldy” food, and threatened to withdraw child support payments from her mother if she purchased, or ate, fresh food.

Further, she alleged that her father owes more than $275,000 in back child support, and that he was physically abusive to her mother.

“Chris Hope has a history, before I was even born, before I was at his residence, with his wife, and they were abusing me, he was abusing my mom,” she said. “He was a domestic abuser. I witnessed him shoving my mom into walls and punching her.”

Lil Tay then alleged that her father was the one who was involved in her recent death hoax, and that her mother is the only one who should be trusted with her career going forward.

“Biggest takeaway: my mom has always been supportive of me. We have both been abused by Christopher John Hope, my abusive absentee father. He is not the fucking good guy here,” she said.

related news Lil Tay Debunks Death Reports: ‘My Brother & I Are Safe & Alive’ August 10, 2023

She continued: “He wanted control over my career and my money, and I had to go through, me and my family had to go through, even more years of abuse through the court system because of him. By the end, we won, I am free now. I thank God every day for it, I thank my mom for it.”

“She spent all of her life savings to support me, and we won,” she concluded. “Last thing is I want to really, to all the people that have supported me and have checked up on me, it means so much to me and I am forever grateful and I love you guys … it’s been a tough five years, but I’m free now. I just dropped my music video. I’m ready to move on, we are done with this.”

On Wednesday (September 27), Lil Tay’s father, Christopher Hope, denied all claims that he was involved in her death hoax, and threatened to sue anyone who claimed to the contrary.

“The person who is responsible for that Instagram post, as well as anyone repeating the completely false and libelous accusation within it, are virtually certain to become defendants in a defamation lawsuit,” he said.

“Everything stated is 100 percent false, and I trust that this should be obvious to anyone who knows me or the long history of absurd and untrue statements made by the various people who have controlled the Instagram account.”