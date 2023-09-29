Lil Uzi Vert has some advice for their social media followers: never fall in love.

That’s what they told fans on Instagram on Wednesday (September 27), when the rapper posted a teaser for an upcoming music video to the platform.

The song, Uzi said, will be called “NFL” or “Never Fall In Luv.” A video is “on the way.”

The IG post showed what appear to be stills of the upcoming video and a short, soundless video of what looks like someone editing the clip. A snippet of the track surfaced online just hours after Uzi made his post.

The announcement of “NFL”‘s impending release comes just a few weeks after Uzi put out their Pink Tape: Boss Battle EP. Their next announced full project is the Barter 16 mixtape. The rapper recently told fans that the project would be released by the third week of September, but that deadline came and went.

The unreleased project has faced some problems. In August, several Barter 16 tracks were leaked online in their entirety.

Uzi’s last studio album, June’s Pink Tape, was reviewed by HipHopDX’s Isaac Fontes, who gave it a 3.1 out of 5.

“Pink Tape proves once again that the pressure results in a sprawling, unfocused offering from an artist who evidently possesses the potential to deliver enticing music, but struggles to package it together,” Fontes wrote. “[O]nly a portion of Pink Tape is successful in proving Uzi’s potential as the groundbreaking artist they set out to be.”

“Across Pink Tape’s 26 tracks, Uzi pulls from a wide array of influences, including nu-metal (“CS”), rage (“Aye”), futuristic trap (“Suicide Doors”) and even pop (“Endless Fashion,” “Mama, I’m Sorry”), but the result is an overwhelmingly sprawling offering that lacks cohesion and structure,” Fontes continued, calling it a “bloated offering from one of Hip Hop’s most complicated yet ambitious firestarters.”