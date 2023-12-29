Lil Uzi Vert has countless tattoos on their body, but now they’re planning to get rid of all of them.

During a recent interview with Ryan Leuteritz for L.A. Weekly, the Philly rapper was asked which tattoo was their favorite.

But in their response, they revealed they wanted to get them all removed to adopt a more clean-cut image.

“My favorite tattoo [is] none of them,” they said. “I’m trying to get them removed. All of them. I wanna go corporate.”

Going “corporate” is the complete opposite to why Lil Uzi Vert decided to get face tattoos in the first place.

Speaking to The FADER in 2017, Uzi revealed they got their first face tat when they were homeless after their mom kicked them out the house for quitting their job at Bottom Dollar Food.

“I had a job for fucking four days,” they said. “I couldn’t do it. I’m not normal. I was in there just thinking, Why am I doing this?”

As a way for them to focus on his music career and not turn back, the rapper got “Faith” inscribed below their hairline.

“It was like, ‘If I get this face tattoo, I got to focus,’” they said. “I can’t go in nobody’s office with a suit on with this shit on my face. I got to focus on what I want to do.”

Many of Uzi’s face tats are Adinkra symbols from the Asante tribe of West Africa, which includes a small circular character under their left eye that means “God is king.”

Their many other tattoos include an upside down cross on their tongue, an oni mask piece on their chest and a samurai on their back.

Lil Uzi Vert’s “corporate” comments come shortly after they revealed they want to retire from music and “live a normal life.”

“Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” Uzi told fans at a show in Chicago in October. “No, relax. It’s okay […] After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”