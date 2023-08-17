Lil Uzi Vert continues to channel their inner Young Thug with yet another homage to the YSL boss in the lead up to Barter 16.

On Wednesday (August 16), the 28-year-old rapper recreated the cover of Thugga’s Barter 6 mixtape, adding to the lengthy tease of their own rendition of the 2015 classic.

“Happy birthday @thuggerthugger1,” Uzi wrote in the caption of their Instagram post. “Barter 16 [B emoji] soon [blood drop emoji] Love You [green heart emoji].”

Young Thug, who turned 32 on Wednesday, is currently behind bars amid the ongoing YSL RICO case, which looks as if it will drag on into next year.

In recent weeks, Lil Uzi Vert has made it clear that Young Thug is one of their greatest musical influences with their ongoing cosplay of the Atlanta rapper ahead of Barter 16.

Uzi took to social media in late July to share a picture of themself in the studio, surrounded by a red hue and resembling a younger version of Thugga.

The Philadelphia native threw up a gang sign while wearing a red bandana wrapped around their dreadlocks and even rocked a Rich Gang chain — a nod to Thug’s former group with Rich Homie Quan and Birdman.

“B16,” Uzi captioned the photo.

related news Birdman Raises Eyebrows With Lil Uzi Vert ‘Barter 16’ Studio Photo August 2, 2023

Prior to that, they even dressed up as the YSL boss by wearing a white suit that Thugga previously wore along with a red bandana similar to the one that he donned on the cover of Barter 6.

Barter 16 takes its title from Thug’s aforementioned mixtape, which itself was a somewhat controversial nod to Lil Wayne’s flagship Tha Carter series.

Despite releasing their long-awaited Pink Tape album in June, Lil Uzi Vert is already hard at work on two follow-up projects, with the other being the third installment in their Luv Is Rage series.