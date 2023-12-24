Lil Uzi Vert has become keenly aware that making music can’t last forever, so they’ve begun considering a different career path.

In a video posted on Sunday (December 24), the Philadelphia rapper spoke to TMZ and confirmed that LUV is Rage 3 will be their last album.

“I love making music, but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more,” they said. “I wanna make women’s clothes.”

They were then asked if their girlfriend, JT of the City Girls, would be helping him out, to which they replied that “she had her own stuff goin’ on.”

They also revealed that they were a fan of Cardi B, while also teasing that an official video for the joint track with Nicki Minaj, “Everybody,” would be coming soon.

Check out the interview below.

Last month, Lil Uzi Vert’s label was so desperate to make sure that they don’t retire that the label rented out a billboard to plead the case.

During night two of their Pink Tape Tour in Chicago on October 23, the Philadelphia rapper revealed that their upcoming album Luv Is Rage 3 will be their “last.” The 28-year-old promised fans that they would embark on one more tour to support the project, but said they would retire from music after it finishes in hopes of leading a “normal life.”

However, both Uzi’s label, Generation Now, and talent agency, the Diop Agency, are hoping to convince them otherwise – so much so, that the companies bought a billboard in Uzi’s hometown of Philadelphia to beg them to continue making music.

“Uzi, please don’t retire! Love, your Generation Now family,” the billboard reads before alternating to, “Love your Diop Agency family.”

During night two of their Pink Tape Tour in Chicago in October, the 28-year-old revealed that their upcoming album will be their “last.”

They promised fans that they will embark on one more tour to support the project, after which they will retire from the business in hopes of leading a “normal life.”

“Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” Uzi told the crowd, which was met with audible disappointment. “No, relax. It’s okay […] After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour for Luv Is Rage 3. But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”

Lil Uzi Vert has yet to announce a release date for LIR 3.

The upcoming project will serve as the sequel to Luv Is Rage 2, which dropped in August 2017. Home to the smash hit “XO Tour Llif3,” the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified double platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America).