Lil Uzi Vert gifted fans an unpromoted single on Christmas, letting their guard down as they explored their tender side.

On Monday (December 25), the Pennsylvania native dropped the emotional “Red Moon” along with a music video that offers different angles to their loneliness during an otherwise social time of the year.

Produced by TM88, Slo Meezy, C$D Sid, FnZ, and Macnificent, the joint features the 28-year-old at their most vulnerable with lyrics like: “I watched the moon tonight and it was red/ I wanna live together ’til we dead/ I tell myself that I can change/ Remind myself to not complain.”

Toward the end of the visual package, the following text appears on the screen: “If someone can be away from you, let them be. Its better to be alone than losing yourself for approval. Love isn’t real, but with my imagination, I can make anything real.”

Lil Uzi Vert has been on a high ever since Pink Tape dropped over the summer, and it seems like they’re already started plotting their next big move.

In late November, they took the Pink Tape Tour to their hometown of Philadelphia and performed an explosive set comprised of both fan favorites and recent additions to their rich catalogue.

Between all the organized chaos, they took a moment to update attendees on a pivot they plan on making for their next project, Luv Is Rage 3.

“Don’t get me wrong, like, the songs I’m makin’ and shit, like all the ‘AAAAH’,” they explained. “All that shit is cool, but I’m gettin’ back to my original shit.”

At this time, it is unclear if “Red Moon” will make the upcoming album’s final cut, but it does match the project’s description.

Despite all the excitement building up around their next release, Lil Uzi Vert’s trailblazing career may soon be coming to an end, as they recently announced plans to quit music altogether.

During night two of their Pink Tape Tour in Chicago in October, the Generation Now rapper said that their upcoming album will be their “last.” They promised fans that they will embark on one more tour to support the project, after which they will retire from the business in hopes of leading a “normal life.”