Lil Uzi Vert‘s Barter 16 is coming really soon, according to the rapper themselves.

Fans caught Uzi outside over the weekend and ran up to their car, where they stayed for a moment to take pictures and show off their new Rich Gang chain that was recently gifted by Birdman. When someone asked about a release date for the project that’s been teased for a few months, Uzi had quite the update.

“I’m tryna drop that shit by the end of next week,” they confirmed.

You can view the clip below.

Birdman appears to have taken Lil Uzi Vert under his wing in recent weeks as the Philly rapper prepares for Barter 16.

The pair’s relationship is perhaps no surprise considering it takes its name from Young Thug’s 2015 mixtape Barter 6, which Stunna helped make while serving as a mentor to the Atlanta native.

Like a method actor getting deep into character for a role, Uzi has been taking the Thugga inspiration to heart lately by imitating the ATLien’s fashion sensibilities, hair styles and gang-affiliated hand gestures.

In July, the Philadelphia native was seen wearing a white suit and red bandana that Thug once famously wore, while last month they recreated the Barter 6 cover while wishing the incarcerated rapper a happy birthday.

While further details surrounding Barter 16 remain scarce, Uzi also appears to be working on it closely with London On Da Track, who, alongside Wheezy, produced the bulk of Barter 6.

In August, several tracks from the upcoming project were leaked online – some low quality and others in perfect shape. One of the leaked cuts even features Thugga himself, so he apparently has co-signed the homage.

As with other such unofficial releases, the songs have been taken down and uploaded again constantly across several different platforms – hence, no specific website or streaming service hosts the tracks.

The project will serve as the follow-up to Lil Uzi Vert’s long-awaited Pink TapeLP, which dropped in June and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 after earning 167,000 album-equivalent units in its first week.