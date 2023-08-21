Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz have renewed excitement for their long-awaited ColleGrove 2 project after linking up with Usher for a potential collaboration.

On Saturday (August 19), a video began circulating on social media showing Weezy, Tity Boi and Big Ush shooting what appears to be a mew music video. The trio could be seen moving around and making gestures to the camera surrounded by a blue hue in a sparse studio.

The video’s caption read, “COLLEGROVE 2,” indicating the visuals are for Wayne and Chainz’s upcoming collaborative album.

ColleGrove — the title of which blends College Park, Georgia and Hollygrove, New Orleans, the respective neighborhoods that 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne grew up in — was released in March 2016.

An attempt to recapture the collaborative chemistry that the pair had cultivated on hits like “Rich As Fuck,” “Bandz a Make Her Dance” and the 2007 Playaz Circle anthem “Duffle Bag Boy,” the project debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 53,000 first-week sales.

Due to label issues on Wayne’s side, 2 Chainz was credited as the primary artist on ColleGrove, with his Young Money cohort listed as a featured artist on all but three of the album’s 12 songs

The duo have been teasing a sequel for quite some time, with the Drench God initially promising that ColleGrove 2 would drop in 2020.

The Atlanta rapper shed light on the long-awaited project in a 2022 interview with Akademiks, revealing that he and Lil Wayne have spent more time in the studio together this time around, resulting in a different sound and style.

“We were in the studio together,” he said. “I think the last time we were in the studio together maybe twice. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever.”

He continued: “I feel super excited about this fucking project because it don’t sound like nothing I’ve ever heard before. And doing something like that with Wayne, it’s welcoming, it’s warming and it’s going to be accepted.”

Producer DJ Toomp gave fans more reason to be excited earlier this year when he revealed that he has a “wicked” collaboration with Wayne, Chainz and Benny The Butcher on ColleGrove 2.

“I got a wicked one, man,” Toomp told radio host B High ATL. “I got one on that new ColleGrove with 2 Chainz, Wayne, Benny The Butcher. Shoutout to all three of them cats, man.”

He added: “It’s a nice R&B sample, man, that I just put some crazy drums to and some extra pianos and shit. Yeah, it’s hard, it’s hard.”