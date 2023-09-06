Lil Wayne has auditioned for the third mic spot alongside Peyton and Eli Manning on the new season of ManningCast.

Weezy threw his hat into the ring on Tuesday (September 5) as the legendary NFL brothers interviewed an array of possible celebrity candidates including DJ Khaled, Tom Brady, Mike Tyson, Stephen A. Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

“Hi, I’m Lil Wayne, Weezy Baby, Tunechi, President Carter. Who was the old guy out there singing killing it? I gotta get him on a track,” Wayne joked during the audition.

In an extended cut posted on his Instagram Stories, the Young Money boss flexed his freestyle skills and acting chops in hopes of landing the job.

“Weezy F. Please say the Weezy, please say the F. Please say something,” he said. “I’m so ready. You’re gonna love it. I’m gonna kill it… I’m a millionaire, I’m a Young Money millionaire.”

Getting into his rapping bag for a brief moment, he spit: “I’m a Louisiana boy, I’m with the Manning boys and this is the ManningCast and I got a family pass.”

The Mannings have a tough decision on their hands over who to bring in as a third co-host of ManningCast for Monday Night Football, which has drawn rave reviews as an alternate broadcast to the game.

The segment finds the former quarterbacks lending their expertise to what they see happening on the field and being joined by an array of special guests.

Lil Wayne was actually one of the guests on ManningCast last year when his beloved Green Bay Packers took on the Los Angeles Rams.

While he might not look like a typical Lil Wayne fan, Eli Manning proved his credentials as a Weezy fanatic by listing off some of his favorite songs.

related news 50 Cent Reacts To Lil Wayne’s Onstage Mic Issues: ‘I Fired Everyone’ September 3, 2023

“I wasn’t watching a lot of Lil Wayne, but I was listening to him,” he said. “I was listening to ‘A Milli,’ I was listening to ‘Fireman,’ I was listening to ‘Stuntin’ Like My Daddy’ — that’s my personal favorite.”

“Stuntin’ Like Archie,” Wayne joked in response, referencing Eli and Peyton’s father, who was also a star NFL quarterback in the ’70s and ’80s.

Lil Wayne will already be busy this fall outside of rap as he’s signed on as a guest co-host of his good friend Skip Bayless’ revamped Undisputed show.

The New Orleans native also remade the theme song for the Fox Sports series, which is called “Good Morning” and replaces the previous anthem “No Mercy.”