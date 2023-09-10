Lil Wayne, Common, and many more joined forces with Vice President Kamala Harris this weekend for a once-in-a-lifetime concert as Hip Hop 50 celebrations continued.

On Saturday (September 9) artists including Weezy, Common, Too Short, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Doug E. Fresh, Slick Rick, MC Lyte, Wale, and more stormed the front lawn at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C for a host of iconic performances — in collaboration with the Recording Academy’s Black Music Coalition and Live Nation Urban — in honor of the movement’s impact over the last half-century — from music to fashion to film and beyond.

“And I will tell you as a daughter of Oakland, California, Hip Hop has been a part of my life since its very beginning,” said Harris to a large crowd consisting of artists, politicians, and journalists.

Meanwhile, Common who “celebrated Hip Hop all day long,” immortalized the celebration by taking to Instagram to share a video compilation of his time in the Chocolate City.

“What a glorious day in DC! I celebrated Hip Hop all day long. Early in the day I celebrated with vpotus @kamalaharris and later on in the day we celebrated with my brother @robertglasper #GoodTimes,” he captioned the clip.

Other memorable performances included Lil Wayne’s “6 Foot 7 Foot,” which got Harris and her VIP section up and grooving. Check out the video below.

Lil Wayne, Common & more join VP Kamala Harris to celebrate Hip Hop 50 in Washington D.C. https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/dEXpsqSNjh — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) September 10, 2023

Last month, a star-studded lineup gathered for a mega concert celebrating Hip Hop 50 in the genre’s birthplace inside Yankee Stadium in The Bronx.

The laundry list of special guests includes Lil Kim, Remy Ma, Trina, Fat Joe, T.I., Common, Slick Rick, Lupe Fiasco, Ghostface Killah, EPMD, and A$AP Ferg, Snoop Dogg,Lil Wayne, Ice Cube and Run-DMC who took the stage for what they revealed would be their very last time.

“I am honored to hit the stage in the Bronx, the birthplace of Hip Hop and celebrate all of my heroes,” Run said in a statement at the time.

Darryl “DMC” McDaniels added: “Aug 11 is Hip Hop’s 50th birthday! So…’Up in the Bronx’ where it all started we will be celebrating this historic moment in history!

“I am honored to pay tribute to the culture that allowed this little shy kid from Queens to grow up and become The Mighty King of Rock! Thank you Hip Hop!”