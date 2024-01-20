Lil Wayne is dipping deep into his New Orleans bag as he links up with newcomer and fellow NOLA native Rob49 on the latter’s new song “Wassam Baby.”

Released on Friday (January 19), Weezy’s appreance on the track comes as a surprise to fans, as Rob had been teasing its release without announcing the Young Money superstar was a feature.

“Wassam Baby” – named after a popular NOLA phrase – features Rob49 coming in hot with a rapid-fire beat and braggadocious swagger, followed by Wayne joining with his infamous lighter flick for a breakout verse with serious wordplay in typical Tunechi fashion.

Check out the video below.

While he’s sharing the spotlight with Rob49, Lil Wayne is at odds with another New Orleans native as his fellow former Hot Boys member B.G. recently dissed him on a new song.

B.G. and Lil Wayne have known each other since they were both teenagers, though their issues began after the former left Cash Money Records in the early 2000s to start his own record label.

Earlier this month, Gizzle teamed up with Finesse2Tymes on a song called “Gangstafied,” on which he reignited the feud by rapping: “My n-gga Boosie went home and my dawg was steady blowing/ My n-gga Weezy steady touring but he’s a bitch and it’s showing/ I’m still a living legend, don’t act like you didn’t know it.”

Soon after its release, he addressed the diss in a video posted online, setting the record straight regarding his relationship with Tunechi, who he referred to as his “little brother.”

“Y’all don’t understand what the fuck be going on, you know what I’m saying?” he said. “I tell a n-gga I love him and call him a bitch all in the same sentence. It’s family business, man.

“Shout out to my little brother, Weezy. I spoke to my little brother last night. Shout out to shorty, man. Still my little bro. Love my little bro. This shit be complicated.”

Their fellow Hot Boy Turk does not approve, however, saying in a new interview that the diss wasn’t necessary even though he liked the joint it was on.

“I think that song is a great song,” he said. “Everything, man, is cool until the diss come on, y’know what I’m saying? Like me, personally, I don’t feel that was needed, but like B.G. said, we do have a certain way that we talk, and he did came and he cleared it out like a man.”

The 42-year-old went on to explain that fans and listeners get to determine how the relationship between his ex-groupmates turns out in the public eye, comparing their chemistry to “a reality TV show that’s not being produced or scripted.”