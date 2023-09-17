Lil Wayne has aided in helping Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes get pumped up for their third football game — while Cam’ron celebrated their overtime victory after the game.

On Saturday (September 16), Weezy traveled to Boulder, Colorado to assist the NFL Hall-of-Famer and Head Coach of the Colorado Buffaloes by running out the tunnel with his undefeated team as they were set to take on Colorado State University’s Rams.

Lil Wayne performed his 2007 classic track “Ride for My N-ggas,” in front of the electric home crowd.

The Colorado fans couldn’t contain themselves in the stands, as they jolted in excitement as the 40-year-old Hip Hop legend paced around the end zone throughout his performance.

After the Colorado Buffaloes came back in overtime to beat the Colorado State Rams 43-35, Cam’ron’s producer of his hit sports show, It Is What It Is, could been seen celebrating the comeback victory with the Dipset rapper in tow.

There were also guest appearances from NFL Veteran Samari Rolle and It Is What It Is moderator Treasure Wilson.

Prior to this weekend’s festivities, Cam’ron visited Coach Prime when his team beat the Nebraska Cornhuskers 36-14 on September 9.

While there, he Swag Surfed on the sideline and chopped it up with NFL legends like Michael Irvin and Shannon Sharpe.

There was plenty of star power on the sidelines supporting Colorado, as Raekwon and other members of the Wu-Tang Clan and NFL icon Terrell Owens were also in the building.

Cam’ron reflected on his successful trip to Boulder on the latest episode of It Is What It Is on September 11.

“Shoutout to Coach Prime, he laid the pink carpet out for me. Went down to Boulder, it was crazy. First of all, we on the field, we in the suite, chicken and waffles, steak, champagne — whatever we wanted… Really appreciate that,” he said.

“Then the pre-game speech the n-gga went crazy. I was ready to grab some shoulder pads and a helmet I was ready to go crazy my n-gga. I’m ready to knock a n-gga head off behind this shit, man.”

Cam then went into breaking down the game and he was appalled that Nebraska attempted to warm up on the logo at midfield.

“Nebraska y’all came in there talking funky. Get off the bus and go to the 50-yard line and lamb,” he continued. “Y’all was moving oppy yesterday. So that’s when Shedeur came over and one of the players was acting crazy and he went like this to him, ‘Fuck is wrong with you, n-gga.’

“I was moving crazy out there, I was looking crazy. You see the shirt. Call it what you want to call it. It Is What It Is.”

He imitated flexing his watch like Shedeur Sanders did to Nebraska pre-game, which called for Coach Prime to enter the chat in Cam’s comment section to explain the move.

“That means ‘You Know What Time It Is’ #ShedeurSanders,” Deion wrote.